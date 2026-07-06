Tesla Model Y L Debuts With A Human-Sized Third Row

THE BREAKDOWN The new Tesla Model Y L starts at $61,990.

It offers more cargo space and seating for six passengers.

It's more luxurious than the standard Model Y.

Tesla has been selling a larger version of its popular Model Y, called the Model Y L, in China for nearly a year now, but it was previously unavailable in the United States. Just as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary, Tesla announces the Model Y L will be coming to the US market.

For now, Tesla will only offer the bigger Model Y in one pricey but well-equipped trim; it's actually the most expensive variant, above even the Performance. The Model Y L Premium Long Wheelbase All-Wheel Drive Launch Series starts at $61,990.

For comparison, a base Model Y AWD costs $41,990 and a Premium is $49,990.

2027 Tesla Model Y L Third Row Photo by: Tesla

More Room For Activities

That price tag a substantial price bump over a regular Model Y, but this longer version does have some significant advantages to justify the added cost. Most notably, the L is 7.3 inches longer, with 5.9 of those inches coming within the wheelbase. That extra space is important for buyers who plan to put actual humans in the third row.

The Model Y L six-seater boasts 31.0 inches of third row legroom compared to just 25.8 inches in the Model Y seven-seater. Oddly, the longer version loses second row legroom (39.7 inches versus 41.1) while front row occupants get the same 41.8 inches.

In terms of cargo volume, this new L variant is the most spacious, accommodating 85.6 cubic feet of space with all rows folded, 38.0 cubes with the second row up, and 14.8 cubes behind the third row. The Model Y seven-seater holds 69.4, 27.1, and 13.1 cubes by comparison. The five-seater is marginally bigger.

Photos by: Tesla

More Features

Besides the extra length, the Model Y L also adds nicer front seats with adjustable headrests and thigh support, heated and ventilated second row captain's chairs with powered armrests, a powered third row, 18-speaker audio system, seven USB-C ports, 12 months of Full Self-Driving, and vehicle-to-load capability.

What do you think?

Tesla says the L can go 325 miles on a charge, which is only two miles fewer than the Model Y Premium AWD. It's also quicker to 60 mph, needing only 4.4 seconds compared to 4.6 seconds in the Premium AWD.

Motor1's Take: We don't expect the L to be a volume seller, but for buyers who are looking for a more luxurious experience, it could be an easy way for Tesla to steal sales from its popular Model Y.

Gallery: 2027 Tesla Model Y L

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