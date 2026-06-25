Land Rover Sold These Color-Changing Classic Defenders To A Single Buyer

The Breakdown Each Defender spent 400 hours in the paint shop.

The Spectral Green finish transitions between green, purple, and gold.

The 110 Double Cab Pick‑Up is a new addition to the Classic Defender restoration and customization program.

It’s been a little over a decade since Land Rover built the last of the original Defender, ending a 67-year production run. While the Ineos Grenadier is widely regarded as a spiritual successor to the venerable off-roader, there’s still a way to get an actual Defender straight from Land Rover. No, the company won’t build you one from scratch. Instead, it sources an existing vehicle built between 2012 and 2016.

The Land Rover Classic division will remaster an original Defender and even shoehorn a V8 engine under the hood. One deep-pocketed customer went to town by ordering a quartet of models: a 90 Station Wagon, a 90 Soft Top, a 110 Station Wagon, and the new 110 Double Cab Pick Up. Beyond the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter engine, the four Defenders share another distinctive feature: a color-shifting finish.

Each Defender spent nearly 400 hours in the paint shop receiving a special Spectral Green finish that shifts from green to purple and gold depending on how the light hits the body. The wealthy customer didn’t hold back, asking Land Rover to extend the special finish to the 18-inch wheels and exterior badges. Even the center console received the chameleon treatment.

Photo by: Land Rover

In contrast to the Spectral Green paint, the roof and expedition cage on all four vehicles feature an Icy White finish. They also feature Defender lettering on the hood and a hand-painted coachline in the same shade of white. The interior hasn’t been neglected either, as the off-roaders are trimmed in leather with green stitching. While these vehicles retain the usual 3.5-inch display, buyers can now opt for a much larger 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What do you think?

Classic Defender V8 models can also be ordered with new features such as a reversing camera, complete with a built-in washer, neatly integrated into the rear bumper or optional step. Additional roof colors and 16-inch wheel designs round out the list of updates. Beyond the options catalog, Land Rover says there are “near-infinite” ways to customize its legendary Defender for those with virtually unlimited budgets.

2026 Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Spectral Green 9 Source: Land Rover

Motor1's Take: These Defender builds are too flashy for our tastes, but they demonstrate the sheer depth of the personalization program. As long as the check clears, Land Rover will build you an old-school V8-powered SUV or pickup exactly the way you want it. The company hasn’t disclosed how much this customer paid, but with prices starting at around £200,000 before options, the total for all four could easily approach £1 million.

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