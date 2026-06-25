Land Rover Recalls 250,000 SUVs For Bad Airbags

The Breakdown Land Rover is recalling 250,857 SUVs for airbags that may fail to deploy during a crash.

The recall affects the Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery.

Land Rover will fix the issue by applying a gel to the airbag connector terminals.

Land Rover has issued a recall for 250,857 SUVs. They could have airbags that may fail to deploy during a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report, the vehicles may have a driver-side airbag connector that may develop fretting corrosion over time. If this happens, it can lead to increased resistance in the circuit, potentially causing the airbag to fail to deploy when needed.

The recall affects the 2022-2026 Range Rover, 2021-2026 Discovery, and 2020-2026 Defender. Affected vehicles will have an illuminated airbag warning lamp that will appear “at least 300-400 miles prior to potential non-deployment.

Land Rover Defender 110 County Edition

Land Rover began investigating a potential issue in August 2025 after noticing an increase in warranty claims related to the airbag warning light. In November 2025, investigators learned that returned clockspring connectors showed signs of oxides present on the pins.

The automaker’s engineering team ran experiments to recreate the issue, and it wasn’t until March 2026 that it uncovered the culprit. Land Rover discovered, after completing vibrational rig testing, that normal vehicle articulation could induce corrosion.

What do you think?

Land Rover will fix the issue by applying a gel to the airbag connector terminals. The automaker will replace no parts. It is unaware of any reports of non-deployment in the US or of any reported injuries, accidents, or fires related to the concern.

Motor1’s Take: The last thing anyone wants is a safety device to fail when it is needed most. Thankfully, there have been no reports of this happening in the US, and Land Rover is working to fix it.

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