Lexus Is No Longer The King Of Initial Quality. This Brand Beat It

The Breakdown Porsche tops JD Power’s latest Initial Quality Study.

Ford was the top mass market brand.

The overall industry average experienced its best year-over-year improvement in nearly 30 years.

JD Power has published its latest Initial Quality Study, and believe it or not, Lexus has fallen from the top spot. Replacing it is Porsche, which led both the premium brands and the overall market with just 138 problems per 100 vehicles (138 PP100).

Genesis ranked second (151 PP100), followed by Ford in third (152 PP100), the top mass-market brand. Lexus (156 PP100) ranked fourth and tied with Nissan (156 PP100). The study’s average was 175 PP100, an improvement from last year’s score of 192 PP100.

According to JD Power, this is the study’s best year-over-year improvement in nearly 30 years. Despite that, the only category to experience an increase in reported problems was infotainment, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity being the largest single contributor to the decline in quality.

Porsche 911 GT3 Review Photo by: Porsche

"When technology becomes too complicated, the likelihood of customers experiencing a problem rises considerably," said Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at JD Power.

Consumers also dinged infotainment screens for causing distractions. Forty-six percent of respondents blamed displays and touchscreens for distracted driving-related problems. Eighteen percent cited driver assistance alerts as causing a distraction.

Countering the connectivity issues were cupholders. They were the single biggest contributor to this year’s improved initial quality, with consumers liking the more accessible locations and capacities.

Here are the top 11 car brands that ranked above average in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study:

Porsche — 138 PP100 Genesis — 151 PP100 Ford — 152 PP100 Lexus —156 PP100 Nissan — 156 PP100 Buick — 162 PP100 Hyundai — 165 PP100 Subaru —170 PP100 Chevrolet — 171 PP100 Land Rover — 173 PP100 Kia — 175 PP100 Industry Average — 175 PP100

2026 Genesis G70 Photo by: Genesis

Model Breakdown

Digging into the data, the study highlights top models, such as the Porsche 911, which scored the highest initial quality of any vehicle at 110 PP100. The 911 ranked the highest last year, too.

BMW received the most model awards, with six models leading their segments: 2 Series, 5 Series, 8 Series, X2, X6, and X7. Hyundai had five models that ranked at the top: Santa Cruz, Sonata, Venue, Carnival, and K4.

General Motors had four models, with the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac XT5, Chevrolet Blazer, and Chevrolet Tahoe ranking at the top. Ford had three—the F-150, Mustang, and Super Duty.

What Does JD Power Initial Quality Study Measure?

The JD Power Initial Quality Study consists of 227 questions across 10 vehicle categories, including infotainment; features, controls, and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; seats; powertrain; driving experience; climate; and unspecified.

JD pairs this with relevant repair data to derive its score, measured in problems per 100 vehicles. The lower the score, the higher the initial quality.

What do you think?

This year’s study collected responses from 78,514 owners and lessees. The study only measures problems experienced within the first 90 days of ownership.

Motor1’s Take: JD Power’s Initial Quality Study measures more than just outright defects. It also classifies design-related issues, like difficult-to-use controls, as problems, too, which could include more subjective things like cupholders or phone connectivity, which could be an issue with the phone and not the vehicle.

Source: JD Power

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