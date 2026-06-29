The New BMW X5 Has A Face Nobody Saw Coming

the breakdown BMW will reveal the all-new 2027 X5 on June 30th.

The automaker is teasing some design elements, including the new X-shaped headlights.

The 2027 X5 will feature five different powertrains and Neue Klasse styling.

The new BMW X5 is on the way. The mid-size luxury SUV has been around since 1991 and is now set to enter its fifth generation. Ahead of that full reveal, BMW has taken to Instagram to tease what will likely prove a polarizing design element.

The 2027 X5 will arrive wearing a full Neue Klasse styling kit. One of the main features up front is the new X-shaped headlights. Take a look:

Besides the headlights, the face of the new X5 features right-sized kidney grilles set between a pair of parallel lighting elements. There's no denying that BMW is aiming for an illuminating presence with this latest X5.

More intriguing than the admittedly interesting headlight treatment are the various powertrains BMW will have on offer. The 2027 X5 will reportedly feature five drivetrain options. There will be gas, diesel, plug-in hybrid, fully electric, and even a hydrogen X5.

We don't yet have the specific info on power output and which markets will get which powertrains. Stay tuned, however, because the 2027 BMW X5 will make its global debut on June 30th.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Those headlights are pretty cool. It's fun to see BMW return to interesting design elements that don't take away from the rest of the vehicle. As we enter the Neue Klasse era, we look forward to seeing this style applied throughout the rest of the BMW family.

Smaller kidney grilles mean nature is healing.

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Source: BMW

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