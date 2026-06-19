Strong Demand Pushes BMW To Launch The New i3 Earlier Than Planned

The Breakdown The BMW i3 First Edition has gone on sale in Europe, priced from €75,340 in Germany.

The standard i3 will arrive this fall from €65,900.

High demand has convinced BMW to bring forward the model's sales start.

The new i3 has officially arrived in Europe a few months earlier than BMW originally planned. Strong demand prompted the luxury automaker to move up the electric sedan’s launch from its originally scheduled fall market debut. However, you can’t configure the car exactly as you wish because BMW is currently limiting availability to a First Edition aimed at early adopters.

Nevertheless, there’s still some room for customization. Buyers can choose from six exterior colors, including the exclusive M Le Castellet Blue you probably saw in the official photos. Four alloy wheel designs are available in either 19- or 20-inch sizes. Inside, the standard M interior in black Veganza and M PerformTex can be replaced with alternative upholstery options, including a white theme.

BMW is asking €75,340 for the i3 50 xDrive First Edition in Germany and includes more than a few niceties. The M Sport Package and illuminated kidney grille come standard, along with heated and electrically adjustable front seats. To help justify the price, BMW also throws in a heated steering wheel, tinted rear windows, and three-zone automatic climate control. The standard equipment list extends to an electrically operated trunk, a Harman Kardon sound system, and 22-kW AC charging instead of the standard 11 kW.

Photo by: BMW

BMW i3 First Edition: Optional Extras

While special editions typically don’t offer many options, this one does. Buyers can add heated rear seats, a panoramic glass roof (which doesn’t open), a white steering wheel (available only with the white interior), and an electrically deployable tow bar. BMW also offers a wide range of driver-assistance and safety features, including the Highway & City Assistant, which helps reduce fatigue during daily commutes.

When the i3 officially launches this fall, BMW will expand the lineup with a base model. The standard i3 50 xDrive will cost €65,900 in Germany. For reference, an equivalent iX3 50 xDrive starts at €74,700, making the crossover nearly €9,000 more expensive. Additional models in this segment will follow, including the already announced i3 Touring and a highly likely iX4 coupe-style crossover.

Americans still have a long wait ahead, as the i3 won’t reach the U.S. until sometime next year. By then, the lineup will likely have expanded with additional variants. There’s a good chance BMW will introduce a more affordable i3 that drops the front motor. In fact, the company already sells a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 with a smaller battery in Europe.

2026 BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition 7 Source: BMW

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: It appears that, much like the iX3, its sedan sibling is off to a strong start. BMW secured 50,000 preorders for the crossover in Europe alone within six months and is already citing “high demand” for the i3. The First Edition gives eager customers an opportunity to reserve one early and get behind the wheel as soon as possible.

However, BMW is not bringing production forward. The i3 will begin rolling off the assembly line in August as originally planned. This First Edition provides an earlier opportunity to place an order. Deliveries in Europe are expected to begin this fall, shortly after production starts in Munich.

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