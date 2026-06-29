The New Mitsubishi Pajero Gets A Dedicated Off-Road Screen

The Breakdown The reborn Pajero/Montero will feature a digital Multi Meter.

It displays vehicle pitch and roll angles, altitude, and more.

Mitsubishi will reveal the new off-roader this fall.

It’s been precisely a month since Mitsubishi announced the surprising return of the Pajero (aka Montero in some markets). It revives a moniker last used in 2021, but one with major historical significance, representing a family of highly capable off-road models dating back to the early 1980s. The fifth generation will break cover sometime this fall, and in the meantime, there’s a fresh teaser to ease the wait.

The reborn Pajero will bring back a fan favorite: the Multi Meter. To keep up with the times, Mitsubishi is turning the triple meter into a fully digital setup capable of displaying a wide array of information. Aside from the vehicle’s pitch and roll angles, the driver also has access to other useful data when venturing off the beaten path, including altitude, compass heading, and left-right torque distribution.

Whether it’s built into the instrument cluster or the infotainment system remains unclear, but ideally, it would be a separate display that doesn’t require navigating through submenus to access. Regardless, Mitsubishi says it will deliver real-time data to help drivers get out of sticky situations while tackling the rough terrain the Pajero is known to conquer.

Photo by: Mitsubishi

The 2027 Pajero Is A Truck-Based SUV

Make no mistake, the new Pajero will be a proper off-roader. It’ll borrow the ladder frame from the Triton and deliver genuine 4WD capability so it lives up to the name. Mitsubishi will honor the moniker with a true successor instead of repurposing it for an entirely different vehicle, as it did with the Eclipse.

The new Pajero is just the beginning. Mitsubishi aims to roll out a series of Pajero-badged models, with subsequent derivatives likely to slot below it. It remains to be seen whether all of them will get the nostalgia-infused Multi Meter or if it’ll be exclusive to the flagship model. The latter will break cover in the coming months before going on sale in 2027.

However, rumor has it that the Montero for North America sadly isn’t coming anytime soon. Details from a meeting Mitsubishi held with dealers earlier this month in Chicago have surfaced, revealing the go-anywhere SUV won’t reach the United States until 2030. Those who saw it claim it will do away with the side-hinged rear door and the externally mounted spare wheel in favor of a conventional tailgate, which would represent a major departure from the past four generations.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The Pajero is central to a major product offensive Mitsubishi is planning as it looks to get back on track. No fewer than 13 new models are due by early 2032, including five EVs and five hybrids.

The Pajero has big shoes to fill, considering previous generations were sold in more than 170 countries and regions, racking up over 3.25 million sales across four decades.

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