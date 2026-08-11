Gordon Murray’s New Supercar Channels F1—$20.6M Auction Spotlights Demand

THE BREAKDOWN Gordon Murray will unveil a new limited-run supercar at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

The teaser's design details echo the S1 LM and McLaren F1 GTR.

One of the five S1 LMs recently sold at auction for $20,600,000.

Gordon Murray’s next supercar is already playing the nostalgia card hard. The first shadowy teaser (brightness enhanced) from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles shows a low, wide coupe with a long tail and roof scoop that immediately recalls the McLaren F1 GTR era Murray helped define in the 1990s.

This car is the latest limited-run model from Gordon Murray Automotive, and it breaks cover on Friday at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. The teaser has triggered plenty of wild guesses, but only a few details are actually visible or confirmed.

Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM supercar Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

What Gordon Murray Has Actually Confirmed

Gordon Murray Automotive will unveil a new limited-run supercar on Friday at The Quail, part of Monterey Car Week in the United States. The car comes from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the offshoot responsible for track-biased spin-offs like the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM.

Officially, the company is calling this newest model “something very special,” and it will be displayed alongside the Le Mans GTR and several examples of the T50. That matters because the T50’s 664-horsepower V12 already sets a high bar for any new halo product GMA wants to park next to it.

Recent auction results show just how hot this lineage has become. One of the five S1 LMs due to be built recently sold for $20,600,000, setting what’s been reported as a record price for a new car at auction and signaling strong demand for Gordon Murray’s most extreme limited-series specials.

Design Cues And F1 DNA In The Teaser

Look closely at the teaser image and the car’s connection to the S1 LM, and by extension the McLaren F1 GTR, is clear. The silhouette shows pronounced rear haunches, a flat rear deck, and a roof-mounted intake, which are all themes that trace straight back through the S1 to the F1 endurance racers Murray engineered three decades ago.

The teaser also hints at door-mounted air ducts that resemble the S1 LM’s NACA-style inlets, again echoing the old F1 GTR packaging where clean airflow mattered as much as outright downforce. What you do not see is just as telling: the huge rear wing and aggressive splitters of the S1 LM appear to be gone, pointing to a more road-focused interpretation of the same basic shape.

What do you think?

That makes this car look like a smoother, less track-specific evolution of the Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM, still steeped in McLaren F1 design language but tuned for road use rather than outright lap times. If GMA follows the pattern set by the Le Mans GTR special and the hardcore T50s Niki Lauda, expect extreme focus on weight, aerodynamics, and driver involvement, even if the final spec sheet stays under wraps until Monterey.

Motor1's Take: The teaser leans hard on F1-era pedigree to set up another halo car, this time looking aimed at collectors who prize engineering purity and rarity as much as outright lap dominance, and the real tell at the reveal will be those hard numbers, such as powertrain, weight targets, and how road-ready the final package is compared with the sharpest track specials in the Gordon Murray stable.

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