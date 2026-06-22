This Reborn Ford GT40 Isn't A Ford At All

The Breakdown: Cape Advanced Vehicles has designed a bespoke supercar that pays tribute to the original Ford GT40.

It has a twin-supercharged 4.2-liter V8 engine producing 800 horsepower.

The CAV GT MkII has a top speed of over 205 miles per hour and can hit 62 mph in 3.0 seconds.

The Ford GT40 is one of America’s most iconic race cars. The automaker used a fleet of them to shame Ferrari at Le Mans in the 1960s, kicking off decades of imitators looking to capture the look and feel of those iconic cars.

The newest restomod comes from South Africa’s Cape Advanced Vehicles (CAV). The company doesn’t specify which chassis underpins the car, but the few pieces of evidence CAV does provide suggest an Audi R8 is hiding beneath the new body.

The CAV GT MkII features a twin-supercharged 4.2-liter V8 engine and all-wheel drive. According to the builder, the engine has forged internals, direct injection, dry-sump lubrication, a carbon-fiber intake manifold, and an Inconel exhaust.

The engine produces 800 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, with power routing to the wheels through one of three transmissions: a six-speed single-clutch semi-automatic, a dual-clutch, or a manual. The original Ford did not have all-wheel drive.

What do you think?

CAV says the car will have a top speed of over 205 miles per hour and can reach 62 mph from a standstill in 3.0 seconds. The car weighs 2,976 pounds, with a carbon-fiber composite body and an aluminum and carbon-fiber spaceframe.

7 Source: Cape Advanced Vehicles

Motor1’s Take: CAV has been building replica GT40s for decades, but its latest looks like a step up for its efforts. It has supercar-level horsepower, more transmission options than a new Corvette, and a unique yet recognizable design.

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