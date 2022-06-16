Listen to this article

Almost a year ago, Everrati announced its plans to resurrect the legendary Ford GT40 with a purely electric powertrain. The project has now advanced to the stage where the first tech specifications are unveiled and we have to admit they are impressive. What you see in the gallery below may look a lot like a stock GT40 – and that’s surely a good thing, though there’s a lot going on under the skin.

Everrati has developed its own electric powertrain “allied to the latest state-of-the-art electric motors and batteries.” The reborn Ferrari-beating supercar uses a 700-volt architecture, which allows for super-fast charging. And if you are wondering about the EV system’s output, Everrati estimates it delivers 800 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, making it almost twice more powerful than the most powerful version of the original GT40.

Gallery: Everrati Ford GT40 EV

While those figures may not sound outlandish – there are way more powerful electric hypercars and restomods – one thing that sets the Everrati GT40 apart from other similar projects is the weight. The electric GT40 weighs just 2,910 pounds (1,320 kilograms), which makes it 104 lbs (47 kg) lighter than a fully fuelled GT40 from the mid-1960s. This is possible mainly thanks to the relatively small 60-kWh battery, providing a range of more than 125 miles (201 kilometers) per charge. Charging it from 20 to 80 percent via an 80 kW CCS port should take as little as 45 minutes.

The low weight means not only rapid acceleration – 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) takes “well under four seconds” – but also a solid road behavior. Everrati also promises a weight distribution of 40/60 front-rear, which is even better than the original 1966 GT40 MKII, which raced the Le Mans with a 38/62 front-rear weight distribution. A single-ratio reduction transmission and race-derived limited-slip differential transfer the power for an “ultra-rapid power delivery.”

Everrati has also developed a simulated exhaust sound, which can be activated by selecting a Race Mode for the EV powertrain. It unleashes up to 110 dB of augmented V8 exhaust sound and comes as a good addition to the gear shifter, which simulates virtual gear changes synchronized to the sound generators.