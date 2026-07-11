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Watch The 2026 Goodwood Festival Of Speed: Live

The 33rd annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is officially underway in the UK. Watch it live right here.

2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
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By: Jeff Perez
at 6:53am ET
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The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is officially underway. Now in its 33rd year, the iconic celebration of speed and performance is already shaping up to be one of the event's best editions yet.

Dozens of new vehicles will make their hillclimb debuts, from SUVs and sports cars to the latest supercars. Meanwhile, automakers including Audi, Lamborghini, Gordon Murray, and many others will unveil new models and concepts on the famous Goodwood lawn.

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We'll be on the ground all weekend with live coverage from Goodwood, bringing you the latest news, videos, and behind-the-scenes content. Be sure to follow Motor1 across our social media channels—Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Until then, sit back, relax, and enjoy the sights and sounds from one of the world's greatest automotive events.

All The Goodwood News

Every New Car Debuting At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2026
The World's Most Powerful V12 Road Car Is Nearly Here
The Pagani Huayra Returns With A Gated Shifter And No Roof
Hennessey's New Hypercar Packs Over 2,000 Horsepower And A Manual
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