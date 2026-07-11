Watch The 2026 Goodwood Festival Of Speed: Live

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is officially underway. Now in its 33rd year, the iconic celebration of speed and performance is already shaping up to be one of the event's best editions yet.

Dozens of new vehicles will make their hillclimb debuts, from SUVs and sports cars to the latest supercars. Meanwhile, automakers including Audi, Lamborghini, Gordon Murray, and many others will unveil new models and concepts on the famous Goodwood lawn.

What do you think?

We'll be on the ground all weekend with live coverage from Goodwood, bringing you the latest news, videos, and behind-the-scenes content. Be sure to follow Motor1 across our social media channels—Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Until then, sit back, relax, and enjoy the sights and sounds from one of the world's greatest automotive events.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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