Maserati Isn't Giving Up On Sedans: 'We Are Developing A New Model'

the breakdown Maserati confirms a new performance luxury sedan is in development to replace the Ghibli and Quattroporte.

Executives say the brand still sees strong demand in the 'E segment' sedan space.

The new model aims to bring Maserati back into the luxury sedan market after a multi-year gap.

We know that sedans are a bit of a dying breed, especially here in the US, what with customers flocking to SUVs and crossovers instead. But that doesn’t mean the segment is dead. In fact, Maserati says it has more sedans on the way.

Speaking with journalists during the debut of the refreshed 2027 lineup, Maserati executives confirmed that the company will replace models like the Ghibli and Quattroporte with a new performance luxury sedan. When asked whether more sedans are on the way, Maserati responded:

'The answer is absolutely yes.'

Maserati Quattroporte Grand Finale Photo by: Maserati

While executives didn’t dive into specific details regarding future Ghibli or Quattroporte replacements, they did say that those two models have an important place in the company’s lineup. Maserati says it hopes to capture those customers once again:

'Today, we are not present in the E segment, where we have our legacy, our story, meaning Quattroporte or Ghibli. So in this direction, we are developing a new model, because there is a specific request coming from customers.'

The Ghibli, as you may remember, left the lineup after 10 years following the discontinuation of the third-generation M157 model in 2023. The Quattroporte followed a similar path, ending production after a generation on sale.

What do you think?

It’s been three years since the last new Maserati sedan was on the road, but that could change relatively soon.

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Motor1's Take: It’s nice to see automakers still believe in the merits of the sedan. New iterations of the Ghibli or Quattroporte could be great news for Maserati fans.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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