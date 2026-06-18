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Ford’s New Super Duty Is Basically A Rolling Tribute To America

The 2027 Ford Super Duty Proud to Honor Package gives the truck a patriotic makeover.  

2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package
Photo by: Ford
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 9:00pm ET
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THE BREAKDOWN

  • Ford has a new Proud to Honor Package for the 2027 Super Duty.  
  • It adds a patriotic-themed graphic to the sides and other visual upgrades.  
  • The order books are open now for the F-250 trim.  

As America nears its 250th birthday, American automakers are feeling particularly patriotic. At Ford, the automaker is celebrating with a new visual upgrade package for the Super Duty pickup, which Ford calls "a bold, factory-backed tribute to American grit built to command attention on the jobsite and the open highway.”  

Yes, people will definitely look at you.  

The limited-edition package (how limited, Ford did not say) comes from Ford Custom Garage, the Blue Oval’s official upfit program. It is a purely visual upgrade and is only available with black exterior paint. The most noticeable bit is the red, white, and blue American flag graphic on the side, which looks like something you would see during the intro to the nightly news.  

2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package

2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package

Photo by: Ford

Depending on the configuration, the Super Duty Proud to Honor Package includes black wheels, including 19.5-inch forged aluminum wheels on dual-rear-wheel model trucks. The pack also includes darkened exterior trim. Ford says the truck is "a rolling tribute to our nation."  

The package is available on the 2027 F-250, F-350, and F-450 models across the XL, XLT, King Ranch, and Platinum trims. Buyers will be able to have it on trucks equipped with the Tremor Off-Road Package and XLT and Lariat models with the Black Appearance Package. It will not be available on the Platinum Plus trim.  

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You can order the package for the 2027 F-250 starting today. The order books for the F-350 and F-450 will open later this year, and interested buyers should contact their local dealer. Ford will announce the package’s pricing at a later date, which will come with a three-year, 36,000-mile supplemental warranty.

2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package
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2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package 2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package 2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package 2027 Ford Super Duty Proud To Honor Package
Source: Ford

Motor1’s Take: Ford's latest package provides a modest visual upgrade to the Super Duty, but it feels a bit lacking in extras. There are no reported interior upgrades with the package, which seems like a missed opportunity, but this is coming from Ford's upfit program. 

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Source: Ford

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