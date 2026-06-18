Maserati's Best Engine Isn't Going Anywhere—But It Is Going Hybrid

Maserati introduced its Nettuno V6 in 2020 with the arrival of the MC20 sports car (now the MCPura). The brand’s first in-house engine in over 20 years has since made its way to everything from the Grecale SUV to the GranTurismo—and it isn’t going anywhere. But it will evolve.

Speaking to Maserati executives during the launch of the latest 2027 models, the company confirmed that the Nettuno V6 will have a big role in its lineup over the next few years. As COO Santo Ficili says bluntly:

'I am personally in love with this engine.'

Maserati Nettuno

But as so many of its competitors have done recently, Maserati does have hybridization plans for the Nettuno V6 in the near future. Cristiano Fiorio, Maserati’s Chief Marketing Officer, says:

'We do see a hybrid future for the Nettuno, because it's another type of performance that we can get. It also gives additional value to the customer in the future.'

That said, don’t expect to see a plug on any of Maserati’s future hybrid models. The company says that customers looking for plug-in electrification have the Folgore models to choose from, while future hybrids will remain traditional:

'We have both low-hybridization—meaning 48-volt—and, eventually, high-voltage hybridization in our product portfolio. We are not pursuing a solution with the plug-in hybrid… So, mild hybridization, high-voltage hybridization, not plug-in hybridization.'

What do you think?

It’s still unclear which models will get hybridization with the Nettuno engine first, but we’d expect to see that setup on the Grecale SUV before it makes its way to the GranTurismo and other models.

17 Source: Maserati

Motor1's Take: It makes sense that Maserati would move to add hybridization to its Nettuno V6. With the hybrid four-cylinder gone from the Grecale lineup, some form of electrification is needed.

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