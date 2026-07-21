Man Hits Traffic Lane Divider In His $50,000 Honda. Then He Sees Smoke: ‘That Actually Totaled It’

A Charlotte, North Carolina, car creator made a last-second lane change on a Sunday drive, clipped the flexible plastic posts that separate an express lane from regular traffic, and totaled his lowered Honda Accord.

His dashcam caught the whole thing, and rather than hide it, he posted the footage and turned it into content. The clip has since pulled more than 11 million views, while the comments section was preoccupied with the $50,000 value he claimed for the wrecked car.

The video was posted on Wednesday by Chained2.0t (@chained2.0t), whose channel covers modified "stance" cars and e-bikes. He has also been running an ongoing series about totaling this particular Honda. An overlay on the clip reads, "POV - you totaled your $50k Honda Accord on a casual Sunday."

What The Dashcam Video Shows

The video first shows us dash cam footage split between a rear-facing view and a front camera that captures the impact.

We then see Chained2.0t walking in his driveway at home, where he narrates the accident.

"I know it was my fault. Y'all don't have to fry me up in the comments 10,000 times," he says. "In the beginning, I was in the correct lane, and then I switched lanes, and then I was in the wrong lane, and I was looking at the GPS. I noticed last second. I went to switch back. I couldn't see around the Amazon van, and as soon as I went around it, the cones were there. I smacked them."

The damage, according to him, was due to the lowered height of the car. "My car is low. It got ripped in half," he says.

He also addressed commenters who would tell him to rebuild it: "A lot of people are like, ‘Bro, it's not totaled. Just buy it back. You can rebuild it.’ I know I could; I just don't want to. I don't want to salvage-title a vehicle."

He closes with a gag, quipping, "I think if I was lower it wouldn't have been that bad."

About That $50,000 Accord...

The comments section's dominant sentiment was disbelief at the price, and there is a basis for skepticism.

A 2026 Accord starts at $28,395 for the base LX and tops out at $39,495 for the Touring Hybrid, the most expensive trim Honda sells. No factory Accord reaches $50,000.

The figure Chained2.0t quotes reflects his own money in the car. His was a modified build, including thousands in aftermarket parts and financing costs.

"No such thing as a 50k accord, there's at max a 35k accord with apparently 15k in mods," wrote Basic.SHO, while dozens of others ran variations on "was there $40k in the trunk?"

Other commenters wanted to know how flexible posts could total a car. But in the video, we can see that the delineator posts he hit sit on a raised base along the lane edge. Since the car is dropped close to the ground, the base caught the undercarriage rather than the bumper.

Several commenters who said they work in insurance and repair pointed to knock-on damage.

"The only reason it totaled it is because you kept driving and cooked the engine after it damaged your cooling system," wrote JG, a theory consistent with a low car ripping open a radiator or oil pan and the driver continuing on.

The Line He Crossed

The maneuver was also illegal, which didn't go unnoticed in comments. Chained2.0t crossed from a general lane into what commenters identified as one of Charlotte's I-77 express toll lanes, a boundary marked by double solid white lines before the physical posts even begin.

Per the California DMV's driver handbook, which reflects the national marking standard, drivers should "never change lanes over double solid white lines." The posts he struck were the physical enforcement of a rule the paint had already spelled out.

‘A Good Driver Will Sometimes Miss Their Exit’

Otherwise, the comments relentlessly harped on a piece of folk wisdom, repeated in dozens of slight variations. "A good driver will sometimes miss their exit. A bad driver never misses their exit," wrote Rose Tinted Rides, in the most common phrasing.

Most of us have heard it before, but the video demonstrates the underlying point: missing an exit costs a few minutes and a reroute, while forcing the lane change costs a car.

Some commenters noticed that chained2.0t was playing an Ella Langley song when he crashed, and the clip cuts the music the instant he pulls over. "The music being cut off, so real," wrote Santos, one of many who found the abrupt silence funnier than the wreck.

What do you think?

Given the crowd he drew, the more expensive lesson may be that 11 million people now know exactly which posts to avoid on I-77.

Motor1 reached out to chained2.0t via the contact links in his TikTok bio for additional comment. We'll be sure to update this if he responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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