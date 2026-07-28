There’s ingenuity and engine-uity. Forgive the pun, but it's an apt, if dad-coded, description of what’s happening at two Austin, Texas, car parts stores.

TikTok creator Deadmanlimited (@deadmanlimited) filmed a surprising example of entrepreneurship happening across a shared AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts parking lot. His video, which got over 1.3 million views, shows (by his estimate) over 100 people offering different car repairs in the parking areas.

AutoZone/Advance Auto Lot: Free Market Capitalism At Its Most Affordable?

In his first post about the “farmer’s market for car repairs,” Deadmanlimited films out of his car window. “You just come and tell them what you need done, and what you need repaired, and barter on a deal, agree on a price, and get your work done,” he said.

As he drives around, homemade signs indicate different specialties. One offers A/C compressor repairs, while another says he can repair a ball joint for $50. “Anything you need done would get done here for a fraction of what a shop would cost,” he said.

“You’d probably get it on time, as promised, and as agreed. I’m sure of it.” Bonus: the parts needed are right there.

‘They’ll Probably Do A Better Job’

The internet is fascinated: some seeing capitalism at its rawest, others seeing this as a workaround to the system. Still, others indulge in a little bit of entrepreneur-adjacent daydreaming.

$GMoney$ (@greglopez783) sees opportunity: “I’d set up a taco trailer with some picnic tables under gazebos while people wait,” he said.

Jaredwetherholt (@jaredwetherholt) writes, "This is how to beat the beast capitalist system, onward.”

But Ruthie_Tee23 (@ruthie_tee23) only sees: “America, that’s 100% what Freedom looks like!”

Which ignites a firestorm in replies the about wheels falling off, consumer protections, and China.

Deadmanlimited just sees what he’s named the “VatoZone.” Because it’s Texas, and many of the repairmen are (he assumed) of Mexican ancestry.

He said he’ll be back.

Gallery: Home mechanic garage ruled legal 5

Pros And Cons of Getting Side-Hustle Repairs

Though commenters cracked some jokes, others pointed out flaws in a system that has fly-by-night overtones. Concerns about knowledge and labor guarantees. One person makes the point that a place like this might feature more “guys with tools” than actual mechanics.

The main pro of going to an open-air market like this is obviously price. The ability to save money is one that’s often not just about personal cheapness. It's about budgets that are stretched thin, often near to breaking. So, perhaps the question becomes how to navigate one of these spaces—assuming you’re the type of person who doesn’t need a warranty. No judgement either way.

First off, you want to be friendly, polite, and armed with information about what you need repaired. In a situation like this, you’re truly shopping person-to-person without a sales team or manager to speak to. A flea market site offers tips on how to move through open-air markets.

Start by walking around, seeing what you think, and talking to different vendors. After chatting, state what you need and let the vendor give you a price. Then, if you need (or want) a lower price, try offering 60-70% of the stated price. This isn’t insultingly low and gives everyone room to negotiate. Finally, if you get to a mutually agreeable price, pay in cash if possible.

There are other negotiating tricks you can try, including bundling services and the ever-popular “walk-away.” But when you’re trusting your vehicle to a stranger, erring on the side of manners would work in your favor.

What do you think?

Other Things to Consider

The concerns of getting a repair outside of a repair shop include proper diagnosis, training, and tools, in addition to warranties and guarantees. There may be no recourse if a repair goes wrong, fails to address an issue, or makes it worse. So it probably boils down to your own stomach for uncertainty and how hard your vehicle works.

Motor1 reached out to Deadmanlimited via TikTok direct message and with a comment on his post. We reached out to AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts via email. We will update this with any replies.

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