Should You Get Your Oil Changed At Walmart? The Pros And Cons

Oil changes are one of the few maintenance jobs almost every driver has to deal with, and for millions of Americans, Walmart is one of the most convenient places to get it done. Pull in, shop for groceries, and leave with fresh oil—it sounds like an easy win.

But is getting your oil changed at Walmart actually a good idea?

The answer depends on your car, your expectations, and what you value most. Here's a closer look at the biggest advantages and drawbacks.

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The Pros

It's Usually One Of The Cheapest Options

Price is the biggest reason people choose Walmart Auto Care Centers. Oil changes are often significantly less expensive than dealership service departments and many independent repair shops, especially if you're driving a mainstream vehicle.

Prices vary by location and oil type, but drivers can generally expect to pay around $30 to $65 for a Walmart oil change. The cheapest option is the Pit Crew conventional oil package, which starts at $28.88, while full-synthetic options typically land around $58.88 to $64.88.

For older cars or daily commuters that just need routine maintenance, the savings can add up over time.

You Can Shop While You Wait

Unlike a traditional repair shop where you're sitting in a waiting room, Walmart lets you knock out your grocery list, pick up household essentials, or run other errands while technicians work on your vehicle.

If the service is finished before you're done shopping, you've essentially saved yourself an extra trip.

Nationwide Availability

With thousands of Walmart locations across the country, finding one isn't difficult. That can be especially helpful if you're traveling and realize you're overdue for an oil change.

Basic Maintenance Is Straightforward

For many popular vehicles, an oil change is exactly that—drain the old oil, replace the filter, refill with fresh oil, and reset the maintenance reminder. If your car doesn't require anything unusual, the process is generally routine.

The Cons

They May Not Service Every Vehicle

Not every Walmart Auto Care Center works on every vehicle. Some locations won't service certain European luxury brands, lifted trucks, heavily modified vehicles, or cars requiring specialty oils or filters.

Owners of high-performance models should check ahead before making the trip.

You Probably Won't Get a Full Vehicle Inspection

Dealerships and many independent repair shops typically inspect brakes, suspension components, belts, hoses, tires, and fluid levels during routine service.

Walmart's focus is speed and volume, meaning inspections are generally more limited. That's fine if your car is in great shape, but it could mean small issues go unnoticed.

Wait Times Can Be Unpredictable

The convenience of Walmart means lots of people have the same idea.

On weekends and holidays especially, wait times can stretch well beyond an hour depending on the location. Unlike some dealerships and local shops, appointments aren't always available.

Technician Experience Can Vary

Like any large chain, technician experience depends heavily on the individual store. Some locations earn excellent reviews for fast, careful service, while others have mixed reputations.

Reading reviews for your local Walmart Auto Care Center before scheduling service is usually worth the effort.

Before You Hand Over the Keys

If you're considering Walmart for your next oil change, it's worth checking a few things first:

Confirm your location services your specific vehicle.

Verify they carry the oil grade and filter your engine requires.

Make sure they'll reset your maintenance reminder if applicable.

Keep your receipt for warranty and maintenance records.

Inspect the oil level before leaving if you want extra peace of mind.

Owners Have Mixed Feelings

Like just about every chain service center, Walmart Auto Care Centers have earned both loyal customers and harsh critics. A look through Reddit reveals a common theme: many drivers have no problem trusting Walmart for routine maintenance, while others say they'd rather spend a little more for added peace of mind.

The biggest takeaway isn't necessarily that Walmart is better or worse than other quick-lube shops. Instead, many experienced Reddit users recommend treating every oil change the same, regardless of where it's performed. That means checking the oil level before driving away, confirming the correct filter was installed, and taking a quick look underneath the vehicle for leaks once you get home.

Another recurring opinion is that Walmart makes the most sense for older daily drivers where convenience and price are the top priorities. Drivers with newer, luxury, or high-performance vehicles, meanwhile, often say they'd rather pay extra for a dealership or a trusted independent shop that specializes in their make.

The Bottom Line

For many drivers, Walmart is a perfectly reasonable place to get a routine oil change. It's affordable, convenient, and easy to combine with other errands.

What do you think?

However, if you own a performance car, a luxury vehicle, or something that requires specialized maintenance, you're often better off visiting a dealership or a trusted independent shop familiar with your vehicle.

Like most maintenance decisions, the best choice isn't always the cheapest one—it depends on your car and how much value you place on convenience versus specialized service.

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