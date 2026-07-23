Woman Gets Breakup Text On Her CarPlay. Then Her Nissan Texts Back Something Unhinged: ‘Can Someone Help Me Sue Nissan?’

A woman says her Nissan has a habit of inserting itself into conversations—sometimes at the worst possible moment.

Linds (@voltronnnnn) shared screenshots showing what she says are automatic “I’m Driving” text replies sent from her Nissan while she was in the middle of conversations with friends and family.

“Can someone help me sue Nissan for this?” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip (click here to view it).

In one exchange, her vehicle automatically responded, “I’m Driving” with the note “Sent from MY CAR,” prompting the other person to reply, “Girl what.”

Another screenshot showed someone texting, “I’ve got news,” only to receive the same automatic response from Linds’ car instead.

According to Linds, it happened after someone shared news of their engagement as well. Rather than getting an immediate response from her, the sender received the same “I’m Driving” message.

She says the auto-reply has also popped up during “breakup texts” and in other conversations.

Despite the video’s opening joke, Linds doesn’t appear actually to be threatening legal action. Instead, she poked fun at the situation in the caption.

“I be driving,” she wrote.

As of this writing, her video has more than 756,000 views.

Why Your Nissan May Be Sending Texts

If Linds’ screenshots look familiar, it’s because many Nissan models include a built-in text messaging feature that can automatically reply to incoming messages while the driver is on the road.

Through NissanConnect, compatible vehicles can read incoming texts aloud and send pre-written responses such as “Driving, can’t text”—though some drivers have suggested they aren’t fans of this feature. Drivers can also create their own custom auto-reply messages. The feature is designed to let drivers stay focused on the road instead of using their phones.

According to various Reddit users, owners can also turn the auto-reply feature on or off through the vehicle’s Bluetooth settings. Nissan’s owner’s manual includes options to enable or disable automatic replies, choose which message is sent, or create a custom response.

That said, some Nissan owners say the feature hasn’t always behaved as expected. For years, drivers have posted on Reddit saying their vehicles continued sending “I’m driving—Sent from my car” messages even after they attempted to turn the setting off. In several threads, owners said deleting and reconnecting their phone or resetting the infotainment system ultimately solved the problem, though experiences varied.

The screenshots she shared highlight one downside of automated driving features: A message intended to let friends know you’re behind the wheel can end up appearing at awkward times. And even if the feature is working as designed, not every conversation is one where an automated response lands.

Via TikTok direct message, Linds told Motor1 she drives a 2015 Nissan Altima. "It's probably been going on for like a year now," she added. "I've tried it all."

‘It’ll Text My Boss”

Secondhand embarrassment, humor, and commiseration were rampant in the nearly 500 comments on Linds’ post.

One said her Nissan would text her boss, adding an all-caps missive “SO EMBARRASSING.”

Commenter Kaylin joked, “That’s an iconic breakup text response though.”

Someone who said they drove a 2016 Nissan Rogue groused that the car sent this response even when they turned the setting off.

Another said, “You have to manually turn it off every [expletive] time you get in the car. It’s the worst.”

Atillathefun87 agreed, “I hate that thing because it just turns itself back on when you start the car again.”

Linds had a few choice words for people accusing her of ignoring the simple solution. “If one more person says ‘bestie just turn it off’ you’re gonna get a text that says, ‘I’m Driving to your house to beat your [expletive]—sent from MY CAR,’” she wrote.

What do you think?

Lilyy offered some advice that may help Linds and her fellow Nissan drivers. “You have to delete your phone from the bluetooth in the car, and when you reconnect your phone, DO NOT let it sync your contacts, it’ll stop!!” she wrote. “It’s annoying to not see texts + calls, but more annoying to have to worry about it texting everyone imo!!”

Motor1 contacted Nissan via email. We’ll be sure to update this if the company responds.

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