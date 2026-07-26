Teen Gets Porsche Cayenne As Gift. Then She Takes It To Valvoline: ‘It’s Not Our Responsibility’

A recent high school graduate says what started as a routine oil change turned into a nearly two-year ordeal involving a blown engine, repeated breakdowns, and an upcoming court date.

Casandra (@casandraa.oo) shared the timeline of what she says happened after taking her graduation-gift Porsche Cayenne in for an oil change at what she described as a large instant oil change chain in Tennessee, likely Valvoline.

She says she graduated from high school in May 2024 and received the SUV from her parents a few months later, in August. In December, she took it in for an oil change.

According to Casandra, problems began almost immediately. She says that after driving home, her dashboard displayed an “oil pressure low” warning. When she contacted the oil change shop, she says employees told her they didn’t know how to reset the warning.

The next day, she says the Porsche barely started and made a rattling noise. After she and her brother contacted the shop again, she says employees determined the engine had failed.

“They looked at their camera footage, and they saw they didn’t put my oil filter on correctly,” Casandra says, explaining that the mistake caused the engine to lose its oil. She says the shop towed the SUV to a repair facility that same day.

In January 2025, Casandra got the vehicle back with a six-month guarantee. But by April, she says she was experiencing engine issues again. She says she paid to have the SUV towed back to the same repair shop, and it was returned to her later that month.

“Without proper repair,” she says, adding that the shop told her nothing was wrong.

By July, the overheating had returned. Casandra says the Porsche broke down on the side of the road and had to be towed back to the same repair shop at her expense.

She says she then spent nearly a year waiting to get the vehicle back.

“They took one whole year to give me my car back,” Casandra says, adding that she repeatedly called the shop for updates. During that time, she says the oil change chain told her, “We got it fixed the first time; it’s now the repair shop’s fault.”

“The oil place basically said it wasn’t their fault,” she says.

Casandra says she later called the repair shop seeking a diagnosis and a timeline for the repairs but describes the response as “standoffish.” After failing to get answers from either business, she says she filed a claim.

She finally got the Porsche back in July 2026, she says, but the relief was short-lived. After just a few days, she says she noticed a strong gasoline smell and found a “huge puddle” of gas underneath the car.

“At this point, I was so frustrated,” Casandra says, noting that, at this point, the SUV also wouldn’t start.

She says the repair shop took the vehicle back again before returning it later that month. She now has a court hearing scheduled for August.

“I have screenshots of every single event and the date it all happened, and I have receipts of when I sent the certified mail,” she says. “I have my car now, and it seems to be driving now … but I’m literally paranoid.” As of this writing, the video had more than 25,900 views.

Who Pays If An Oil Change Goes Wrong?

A bad oil change can wreck an engine fast. If the filter or drain plug isn’t secured and the oil leaks out, the engine can lose lubrication before the driver realizes what’s happening.

According to Maxi’s Mechanics, low oil pressure is one warning drivers should never ignore. A low oil pressure light can signal that the engine isn’t receiving enough lubrication, and continuing to drive can quickly lead to engine damage. The auto repair shop recommends stopping the vehicle as soon as it is safe and determining the cause before driving again.

Drivers whose car gets damaged by an auto body shop can take legal action, especially if they have documentation. SSP Vehicle Litigation Services recommends keeping written records after each service showing both the specific work performed and when problems began, as that can help establish a clear timeline.

The same goes for documenting problems as soon as they appear. Nissan of Mission Hills says drivers should take warning lights and strange noises seriously, especially when they show up right after service. Continuing to drive can make the damage worse and make it harder to sort out what caused the problem in the first place.

Casandra says she called the oil change shop as soon as the “oil pressure low” warning appeared. She later learned the oil filter had allegedly been installed incorrectly, according to her clip.

Since then, she says she’s saved just about everything related to the case, including receipts, screenshots, service records, and certified mail receipts. With her case set to go before a judge soon, those records could play a key role in determining what happened.

It’s now up to the court to decide whether either business bears responsibility. But her experience underscores how quickly a routine oil change can turn into a much bigger problem.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Review 62

‘Why Would You Take A PORSCHE To A Jiffy Lube/Pep Boys/Whatever?’

Several viewers said Casandra’s first mistake was taking a Porsche to a quick-lube shop rather than a dealership or European-car specialist.

“Rule number one- never take a European car to one of those places, it must go to [an] appropriate mechanic or dealer,” one person wrote.

Another commenter was even more direct.

“Girl, not to pile on right now, but I don’t understand why you took your car to a quick lube place,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t take my Subaru to one of those places.”

She also questioned whether Casandra had taken the Porsche back to a dealership to have it checked after the initial repair and whether she had enough documentation to support her claims.

Others were more sympathetic.

“I can’t believe you are dealing with this still,” one viewer wrote. “I hope you figure this out.”

“Hope everything works out and you get compensation,” another added.

One commenter said something similar happened to her mother after a dealership oil change. She claimed the shop blamed a defective filter, though she believes it had been installed incorrectly or the oil cap had been left off.

“The engine blew up like 20 minutes after it was picked up,” she wrote.

Several viewers encouraged Casandra to get an attorney ahead of her court date.

“[As long] as all that evidence is solid, u have a case,” one person wrote. “U will need a lawyer tho to secure it.”

What do you think?

Others asked her to keep posting updates as the case moves forward.

Motor1 contacted Casandra via TikTok direct message and Valvoline via email. We’ll be sure to update this if either responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy