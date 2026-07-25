This Is One Of The Rarest Mercedes G-Classes Ever Made, And It Just Sold For $143,000

the breakdown Mercedes-Benz built just 446 examples of the 500 GE V8 G-Class in 1993.

This one was custom-ordered by Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

It features special green paint, ultra-low miles, and was recently sold at auction for around $143,000

Before AMG officially became Mercedes-Benz's in-house performance division, the two companies were already collaborating on more exclusive, higher-performance models. One of them was the Mercedes G-Class 500 GE V8 AMG, a special version of the G-Class introduced in 1993. Just 446 units were built.

One such example recently sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for just over $143,000, and it comes with a particularly interesting backstory: it was ordered new by Saudi Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who had it customized at the factory with a series of specific requests.

First G-Class With An AMG V8

Photo by: RM Sotheby's

The G-Class launched in the late 1970s and began evolving in the 1990s from a rugged, specialist vehicle into a high-performance luxury model. AMG played a key role in that transition. At the time, the Affalterbach-based company was still independent and specialized in tuning Mercedes models.

This led to the arrival of the 500 GE V8 AMG in 1993, the first G-Class fitted with a V8 engine. The 5.0-liter engine produced 237 horsepower, a substantial figure for a vehicle originally designed primarily for tackling difficult terrain. Initial production was expected to total about 500 units, but Mercedes and AMG ultimately completed only 446, making it one of the rarest versions in G-Class history today.

The example offered at auction carries chassis number 1669 and was completed on July 28, 1993. It was first registered in February 1994 in Saudi Arabia, where it was delivered to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Built For A Special Client

The story of this AMG G-Class goes beyond the model’s rarity. Its first owner requested a custom specification, starting with the body finished in a special Avantgarde Green paint, a color listed in Mercedes’ official documentation as a specific request.

The technical and styling details were also revised compared with standard examples. The SUV left the factory with a wider track and enlarged fender flares, needed to accommodate larger AMG alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin combines black and gray leather with walnut wood trim and includes advanced-for-its-time features such as automatic climate control, cruise control, heated front seats, and a power sunroof.

In 2025, the G-Class underwent a mechanical restoration at Obsessive Car Workshop, a specialist shop based in Jeddah. The work covered several items, including the brake fluid, an oil leak at the front axle, the heating system, the automatic climate control, the fuel pump, the fuel filter, and the differential.

At the time it was cataloged, the vehicle showed just 15,072 miles. The combination of limited production, an illustrious first owner, custom specification, and low mileage made this Mercedes G-Class 500 GE V8 AMG a particularly appealing example for enthusiasts and collectors of the brand.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: A modern G-Class is a neat truck, but the older versions remain true to the adventurous and capable spirit inherent in the badge. This specific GE 500 V8 would be an amazing vehicle on its own, but when you add in the ownership chain and factory-spec'd changes, you have quite a piece of G-Class history on your hands.

The selling price of $143,000 is no shocker here. This G-Class is a stunner.

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