Toyota's Fake Manual For EVs Might Be Too Real

THE BREAKDOWN Toyota has filed a new patent for a system that simulates an engine stall of a conventional, manual-equipped car in an electric vehicle.

The system will also measure driver skills and activate safety systems as needed.

Toyota has been testing a fake manual gearbox for electric vehicles for over three years.

Toyota has filed a new patent that will turn an electric vehicle into a tool for assessing a driver's skills. The patent is for a system that simulates an engine stall in a manual-equipped, combustion-powered car in an electric vehicle.

Toyota filed the patent in January, which was published at the end of May and first uncovered by CarBuzz. The "control system" works in conjunction with a simulated manual gearbox that features a clutch pedal and a shifting device.

It’s something the automaker is already developing.

Toyota GR Corolla

If the driver operates the vehicle in an “unfavorable” way, such as selecting the wrong gear at the incorrect engine speed, the car stops the motor and applies the brakes, simulating a stall. This also recreates the harsh, jerky motion drivers experience in a conventional vehicle.

What do you think?

The system will also be able to determine your skill level and apply appropriate safety systems as needed. Toyota’s new patent feels like an evolution of Hyundai’s fake gearshifts for the Ioniq 5 N, which can simulate hitting a rev limiter in manual mode.

Motor1’s Take: Automakers are trying to figure out how drivers can feel engaged behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. Hyundai’s fake gears sound like a gimmick, but other automakers are following suit, like Lexus.

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Source: US Patent And Trademark Office (No. 20260145551) via Car Buzz

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