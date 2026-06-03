Mitsubishi Will Build Trucks Again Thanks To Nissan

THE BREAKDOWN Mitsubishi plans to rejoin the US truck market with a new mid-size pickup.

The truck will likely be similar to the next-generation Nissan Frontier.

Mitsubishi would be able to build the truck in the US through the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi.

Mitsubishi has been building pickup trucks for years. You might not know that, though, since we don't get the Triton here in the United States. And that's a shame, because Mitsubishi have proven that it can build a solid, affordable, mid-size truck.

The gap left by the Raider and the Mighty Max before it appears to be coming to an end, however. According to Car and Driver, Mitsubishi is ready to bring a new truck back to the US market. And we can thank Nissan for the assist on this one.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Triton Rally Pickup 5

We already know the diamond star brand is busy readying the return of a legend: the Pajero/Montero. Eager to round out its lineup, there should soon be a proper pickup on offer as well. Whether it's called a Triton, L200, Mighty Max, Raider, or something else, the truck will likely be based on Nissan's next-generation Frontier.

Mitsubishi wants to scale up production and sales, and the Nissan path to prosperity appears to run through Canton, Mississippi. Nissan has a plant there that was previously slated to crank out EVs and has since pivoted to pickup truck production.

It remains to be seen whether Mitsubishi will go full tough-truck and offer the body-on-frame Triton sold overseas, or if the US-market truck will be toned down a bit. Here's hoping Mitsubishi goes with the tough yet affordable truck option and begins to regain its presence here in the States.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Why would I care if Mitsubishi gains ground here in the US? The answer is twofold: I want to see the Montero succeed as a true off-roader, and I would also love to see Mitsubishi do well enough to consider a future Lancer Evolution.

An aging enthusiast can dream, right?

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