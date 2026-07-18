Hyundai Driver Uses Auto Hold At Red Light. Then She Gets Accused Of Rear-Ending A Honda: 'Stop Using Auto Hold'

Auto hold is supposed to be one of those features that makes stop-and-go traffic a little less annoying.

One Miami, Florida driver says that while using auto hold, she was accused of hitting the car in front of her. She said the other driver claimed they were injured.

So was auto hold to blame? Or is something else going on here?

What Happened To The Hyundai Driver?

In a video with more than 204,000 views, content creator Lizzy (@lizzynexdoor) says she was driving her Hyundai Sonata in Miami Gardens when she was accused of hitting the Honda Civic in front of her.

Lizzy says it shouldn’t have happened because she had auto hold on and both cars were already stopped.

"She's talking about, 'Oh, you ran your car in the back of my car.' How do I run my car in the back of your car if my car was stopped? There was no gas pressed. We both were at a stop,” Lizzy said.”

"I put my [expletive] on auto hold, and it rolled off, it rolled back," she added.

She offered to cover any damage on the spot, but said she told them that there was no damage. In her video, the car she allegedly hit does not appear to have any damage on it. Neither does Lizzy’s Hyundai.

But the other driver insisted that she wanted the police involved.

"Now I'm sitting here wasting all of this time. This [expletive] don't wanna pull over to the side, all these cars trying to get by, waiting in a hot-[expletive] sun for the [expletive] police. For what? No damage," she said.

"You could call the police. Give me my [expletive] ticket so I could go."

She grew more suspicious once a passenger from the other car got out.

"Soon as that old [expletive] got out the car, 'Oh, my back hurts, my back hurts,’" Lizzy recounted.

She suspects there’s a bigger reason why the woman wants to go through with a claim to the police.

"This is like the second time this [expletive] has happened to me. The first time it wasn't even auto hold, granted, that was my fault, and I took that. But now I'm starting to see, like, in the state of Florida, if you get in an accident, it's very easy to plead you're injured and get that bread,” Lizzy said.

She maintained there was no visible damage to either vehicle, repeating, “It ain't [expletive] on this car." The situation escalated when she tried to reposition her car and was accused of trying to leave the scene.

"As soon as I try to back up, it's like, 'Oh, you trying to run, you trying to run?' What do I look like running?" she said.

In a follow-up video, Lizzy insists she came to a “rolling stop” and did not hit the Honda.

A person off camera she identifies as a police officer can be heard saying he didn’t see any damage to either vehicle. Lizzy says the officer did not give either party a ticket.

What Does Auto Hold Do?

Auto hold is built into a vehicle's electronic parking brake, and it's designed to use the anti-lock braking system's hydraulic unit and wheel speed sensors to detect even slight rolling while it's active, then increases braking force to keep the car in place, according to CarParts.com.

Once the vehicle is fully stopped, the ABS module locks pressure in the brake calipers to hold it there. The system engages once the brake pedal is firmly pressed and the speedometer reads zero. It’ll disengage when the driver taps the accelerator.

Auto hold is designed to reduce fatigue from constantly stepping on the brake and helps prevent rollback on inclines or inching forward when the transmission is in gear.

CarParts.com specifically notes it isn't meant to replace a hand brake for parking.

Florida's Insurance Fraud Problem

Florida has a well-documented reputation for opportunistic insurance claims. Florida ranked as one of the least affordable states for auto insurance, with average costs more than 30% above the national average, according to a 2023 report from the Insurance Research Council.

The report found Florida drivers file injury claims 40% more frequently relative to accidents than the national average, and Florida stood out as the only no-fault state where bodily injury claims outpaced property damage claims, the Insurance Information Institute noted.

The report also flagged the state's rate of claims showing signs of fraud or "buildup" as evidence of what it called a broader culture of claim and legal system abuse in Florida specifically.

What Counts As Car Insurance Fraud?

Car insurance fraud is lying about an injury or property damage to get a payout, a bigger payout, or a better rate, according to Progressive.

It splits into "soft fraud," like exaggerating an existing injury or claim, and "hard fraud," like faking an accident outright. Hard fraud carries steeper penalties.

Progressive notes fraud convictions can range from a misdemeanor with fines and probation up to a felony with prison time, depending on the state and the amount of money involved.

"Perhaps Stop Using Auto Hold"

The comments were split about how they would have handled the situation.

“Baby I would’ve drove off,” a top comment read.

“So everybody insurance about to go up for no reason,” another person said.

A third chimed in, “Girl u told on yourself.”

“Another reason I need to get a dash camera,” someone else added.

What do you think?

Reached via email, a Honda spokesperson said, “We hope that both parties are okay.” The company declined to comment further.

Motor1 reached out to Lizzy via email and TikTok direct message and to Hyundai via email. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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