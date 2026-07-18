Woman Goes To AutoZone For A New Battery. They Said It'd Be $95. The Cheapest One Is $289. Then She Pulls An Uno Reverse

Sometimes things really are too good to be true. One car owner needed a new battery and was hoping to spend about a hundred bucks on it.

While she initially walked out of AutoZone a happy customer, spending way less than she thought, the situation came back to bite her in the end.

But her experience is instructive for anyone who needs a car repair. Here’s how she handled it.

Car Battery Woes

In a video, content creator Lyric (@lyriclastar) went to AutoZone hoping to find a car battery at a good price.

"Can I really get a battery for $94.99?" the text overlay on the video reads.

"We have made it to AutoZone, and we're fixing to walk in now to see if we can find this $94.99 battery,” she started off saying in the video.

But when she walked in, she says the cheapest one that they had would run her about $289 with taxes.

Then an employee said he might know a workaround that could save her money. He explained that if her current battery was originally purchased at an AutoZone, she might still be able to use the warranty.

But given that her grandfather got the battery for her in 2023, she decided to ask the place he bought it from.

“I'm gonna check back with that place he went to and see if it's still under warranty, and see if I can save a few bucks,” she recalled telling the AutoZone staffer.

Before she could do that, an AutoZone employee named Christopher offered to clean her battery terminals.

"Oh my gosh, I feel so bad, because that thing is so hot, it's blowing off so much steam,” Lyric said.

Once he finished, the car started without any issue.

"Our buddy Christopher got my battery post all cleaned up, and my car cranked just fine," she said.

"Our buddy Christopher just saved me $289,” she said.

He also gave her a few things to watch for in case a different part was actually the problem.

"He gave me some tips when starting my car," Lyric said. "I'm gonna have Hailey start it up, and I'm gonna get out and check the lights, see if they're flickering. If so, it could be my alternator going bad, which is what our other buddy Christopher said yesterday."

(It's not clear from the video whether that's the same Christopher cleaning her battery posts or a second person with the same name she'd talked to the day before.)

She checked the dashboard for any battery warnings before wrapping up.

"Not all heroes wear capes; some clean battery posts and save you $200! Thanks, Christopher from AutoZone," she wrote in the caption.

Although it is good advice to check your battery terminals before dropping a few hundred dollars on a new battery, in the end she needed one anyway. In a follow-up comment, Lyric said the cleaning turned out to be a temporary fix.

"I ended up having to replace the battery since. Getting a new one, so far so good, it's even running better!" she said.

How Much Does A Car Battery Cost?

Standard lead-acid batteries, the most common and affordable type, typically run $90 to $225 and last three to five years, according to AutoZone.

Vehicles with heavier electrical demands, like those with start-stop technology or high-end audio systems, often need AGM batteries instead, which run $230 to $450 or more.

Specialty batteries for performance or hybrid vehicles can climb even higher, from $300 up to $500. Installation adds to the cost too, though some retailers, AutoZone included, offer free installation on most vehicles.

AGM Vs. Standard Battery: What's The Difference?

A standard flooded lead-acid battery has lead plates submerged in a liquid electrolyte solution, while an AGM (absorbent glass mat) battery uses the same basic setup but adds fiberglass mats between the plates and seals the whole thing shut, CarParts.com explains.

That sealed design means AGM batteries rarely vent gas, need less maintenance, and are spill-proof, which also lets them fit in more places, like a trunk or under a seat.

They charge faster, handle vibration and extreme temperatures better, and generally last up to seven years compared to three to five for a standard battery.

The tradeoff is cost. An AGM battery typically runs two to three times the price of a standard one, and it's more sensitive to overcharging, which can shorten its lifespan or, in rare cases, cause overheating.

Signs A Battery Actually Needs Replacing

AAA lists dim headlights at idle, clicking sounds when turning the key, slow engine cranking, an illuminated battery or charging warning light, frequent need for jump-starts, a rotten sulphuric smell, and a bulging or swollen battery case as the key signs of a weak or failing battery.

Batteries generally last three to five years, with heat being one of the biggest factors shortening that lifespan. AAA notes batteries in hot climates often only last around three years, compared to five or more in cooler regions. AAA recommends testing a battery annually once it passes the three-year mark.

"It Just Reset Your ECM"

The comments were full of people giving Lyric advice for next time.

“That’s an AGM style battery for that price,” a top comment read.

“Well he unplugged the ground so it just reset your ECM. But the problem is still there,” a person said.

“Hint: good to check terminals every oil change....” another advised.

What do you think?

“Put a little Vaseline on the post and terminal and that will help keep corrosion out,” a commenter suggested.

Motor1 reached out to Lyric via email and TikTok direct message and to AutoZone via email . We'll be sure to update this if she responds.

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