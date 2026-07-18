Woman Buys Car From Carvana. Then The Trunk Won’t Open. It’s Costs $4,500

A woman says she recently bought a car from Carvana. Days after the return period expired, she says the trunk stopped opening. She says the cost to fix it is $4,500.

Now she’s warning others to never buy a vehicle from the company.

Mckenna (@mckennakenoyer) alleges that just two days after the return period ended, she discovered the issue with her trunk.

She claims Carvana initially said it would help her, but then backed out.

Mckenna writes in an on-screen caption, “PSA: Don’t purchase a car from Carvana! Signed, a mom who just wanted a minivan for our growing family.”

Her video has over 9,000 views as of this writing.

What Happened To The Car Georgia Mom Bought From Carvana?

Mckenna, a mother of twins who lives in Georgia, said one of the main reasons she shopped for her new vehicle at Carvana was because of their seven day money back guarantee.

“It was appealing to me because of the seven day, drive it around, decide if you want to keep it guarantee. We’ll take it back [if you don’t]” she said.

And allegedly, for the first seven days, everything was great. She really liked the car and had no problems with it. Until day nine when she says she realized she could not open her trunk.

The trunk was getting stuck on her spoiler, she says. “Because the spoiler had shifted. Every time I opened it [the trunk] it would shift,” per Mckenna. “And then with that, there was damage to the roof of the car, and damage to the actuator gears. Even the rear window shifted.”

So now she alleges that “the entire trunk is broken,” and she cannot open it more than a few feet.

Carvana’s warranty provider allegedly won’t do anything about it because it is “body damage.” Mckenna disputes this saying the body damage has caused mechanical damage. Carvana’s response has been to offer the family $500. Mckenna says her mechanic estimates the fix is $4,500 minimum.

Carvana Comments On Post

The top comment on Mckenna’s TikTok is from Carvana’s verified account.

“We’re so sorry to hear about your experience and can understand how upsetting and frustrating this must feel. This is not the experience we want for our customers. Someone from our team will be reaching out to further assist with your concerns and discuss this with you directly,” the company wrote.

But other users cautioned her not to fully trust the dealership: “Compare their paperwork with consumer law because some laws supersede their paperwork,” advised true360gaming.

Lasvegasnikkiz suggested Mckenna retain counsel. “I’d get a free consultation with an attorney. If they hid this from you, you can do what’s called Revocation of Acceptance: In very rare circumstances where a major defect was actively hidden from you or existed at the time of sale, you may be able to take legal action to void the sale,” she wrote.

How Do You Protect Yourself When Buying A Used Car?

Georgia’s lemon law does not apply to used vehicles. It only applies to new vehicles in the first 24 months or under 24,000 miles of operation.

So how do people protect themselves when buying a used vehicle? Often, it’s a game of chance: Even buyers who opt for extended warranties sometimes have regrets. According to Consumer Reports, car owners typically paid more for the coverage than they got back in direct benefits.”

Consumer Reports noted that the people who benefit from extended warranties are those who can’t always handle an unexpected repair bill.

Money expert and talk show host Dave Ramsey told Consumer Reports people shouldn’t buy cars they can’t afford to fix. “If you can’t afford to repair your car, then you can’t afford the car,” Ramsey said. But it is arguable that no one expects a $4,500 repair in the first two weeks.

What an extended warranty can offer is peace of mind.

But before you buy a used vehicle, there are things you can do to minimize your risk.

The work often comes down to the research done before making the purchase. Consumer Reports advocates doing several things prior to buying a used car. First, have a trusted mechanic look the vehicle over. Also, while the car is in the shop, check for recalls, check the title, and check the vehicle’s accident report (this should be provided free from the dealership). Lastly, check the vibe. If it feels off, or too good to be true, trust your gut. After all, few things are more infuriating than having to have the back hatch of your new vehicle repaired, six months after driving it home.

What do you think?

What will Mckenna do? Earlier this week she posted a follow-up alleging that Carvana did not come through with their offer to help. She added that she’s now working with a lawyer.

Motor1 reached out to Mckenna via TikTok direct message and with a comment on her post. We contacted Carvana via email. We will update this article if either replies.

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