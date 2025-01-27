This Tuner Swears It Can Make the Ferrari F40 Better

The Ferrari F40 represents something that goes beyond the automotive world. It was the last model launched under the purview of Enzo himself. It's the protagonist on the walls of millions of enthusiasts born between the 1970s and 1980s, be it posters, postcards, or photos. It's perhaps one of the few cars in history that everyone agrees is beautiful.

I'll let you in on a secret: it's arguably a mess to drive. There's turbo lag that kicks in suddenly, making it nearly unmanageable. It has a back-breaking setup. And there are no electronics to help, which is good from a purist perspective, but admittedly makes the driving process easier for modern exotics. "It's a bit of a wolf-dog," legendary F1 driver Michele Alboreto once said. "You pet it gently but if you hurt it, it can bite." Last week we had proof of this: Lando Norris' Ferrari F40 crashed into a guard rail in Monaco. Now, someone has designed a special package to retain the excitement while making it easier to drive.

A Special Package

That entity is Officine Fioravanti, a young Turin-based company specializing in exotic car restomods. The latest project focuses on Ferrari's iconic supercar, adding a handling package to improve the experience. The result is the car you see here, known as the Ferrari F40 Alte Prestazioni.

Photo by: Officine Fioravanti

"If you don't use it, it gets ruined. If you use it and you're not a real driver, you risk a lot," states the company in defense of its upgraded F40. The goal is to make one of the most iconic supercars in history "safer, more usable, and, if necessary, even better when it comes to performance."

The package adds Öhlins TTX 36 suspension with four-way adjustment. That includes new arms, bearings, and hub carriers. The braking system is also improved with new carbon-ceramic discs and Brembo calipers—six pistons at the front and four at the rear—along with an improved ABS setup. Additional upgrades come to the steering with a new box that has power hydraulic assistance.

What do you think?

Visually speaking, Officine Fioravanti doesn't mess with perfection. But, the company does add larger staggered wheels front and back. They retain the familiar F40 style and still incorporate a centerlock design. But wheels grow to 18 inches in front, 19 at the rear. They are shod with Michelin Cup 2 or Pirelli P Zero tires.

Photos by: Officine Fioravanti

The Ferrari F40 Alte Prestazioni was created to be a vehicle that maintains its usual charm and iconic status while being easier to drive. "An F40 is a masterpiece created to be driven, not just to be shown," the company says.

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Source: Officine Fioravanti

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