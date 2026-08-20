Woman Brings Honda To Tires Plus. Then They Reveal Mavis Put On 3 Different Tire Brands: ‘Discount Tire Would Never’

Over time, many vehicles will start to pull to one side. Most of the time it’s a rather routine cause and a routine repair.

One Florida woman says she took her Honda to Tires Plus because it was pulling to one side, only to find out that she may have been fleeced.

Ash Rivera (@ash_rivera77) says Mavis installed her tires just a few months earlier. When she took it to Tires Plus, they told her something shocking about her tires.

“POV: Mavis put 3 different brands of tires on my car,” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip.

Rivera said she later went to Tires Plus for an alignment, a shop she described as “amazing” and said she had never had problems with before.

But after the alignment, something still felt wrong.

Rivera said the car was pulling hard to the right, so she brought it back. That’s when, according to her, Tires Plus pointed out that the Honda was riding on three different brands of tires.

“I just got my tires replaced by them a couple of months ago,” she says of Mavis.

Rivera said the tires also had different tread patterns. According to her, Tires Plus told her the mismatched tires were likely contributing to the car’s tendency to pull.

For now, Rivera decided to replace the two rear tires until she could afford to put the same brand on all four wheels.

“Basically, Mavis sucks,” she says.

The tire saga did not end there.

Back at home, Rivera recorded herself trying to rotate the Honda’s tires on her own. She managed to remove one of the rear wheels but suggested that she struggled because she didn’t have all the equipment she needed.

Gallery: What To Do When Your Factory Tires Need Replacing 7

Can Different Tire Brands Make A Car Pull?

Having three different tire brands on one car isn’t recommended, though Tire Agent notes that some people do this because tires are expensive.

Discount Tire recommends using four tires of the same size, load capacity, speed rating, and construction and says drivers should avoid mixing different tread-pattern types. If replacing only one tire is unavoidable on a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive car, they recommend pairing it with the tire that has the deepest tread and putting both on the rear axle.

Replacing tires in pairs, as Rivera says she planned to do, is also common guidance when all four cannot be replaced at once.

Michelin offers similar guidance. It says tires on the same axle should be the same size and warns that differences can affect vehicle balance. It also advises against mixing tread patterns, such as all-terrain and all-season tires.

So Rivera’s concern about having different tread patterns is not unreasonable, but the video does not establish that the different brands themselves caused her Honda to pull hard to the right.

A persistent pull can have several causes. Michelin says a vehicle that consistently pulls to one side likely has an alignment problem. Bridgestone likewise lists pulling or drifting as a common sign that alignment needs to be checked.

That distinction matters because Rivera says the pulling became noticeable after an alignment. But without seeing the alignment measurements, tire pressures, tread depths and exact tire models, there is no way to pinpoint the cause from her TikTok alone.

Viewers Question What Mavis Installed

The comments quickly zeroed in on one detail: whether Rivera had actually bought new tires.

“When you get used tires, they always put different tires on,” one viewer wrote.

Rivera pushed back.

“That’s the thing: I got brand new ones,” she replied.

Another commenter remained skeptical, writing, “Don’t think they’re brand new…used most likely.”

Rivera did not provide a receipt or other documentation in the video to establish exactly which tires she purchased, so there is no way to verify that claim from the clip alone.

Others focused on what she should do next.

“You should’ve had the shop rotate the tire,” one person wrote.

Another commenter brought up the Honda’s drivetrain, writing, “Hondas are front wheel drive.”

That sparked its own debate, with one person replying, “Not all lol.”

Another commenter suggested Rivera should have gone somewhere else from the start.

“Discount Tire would never,” they wrote.

Rivera appeared to agree.

What do you think?

“No they wouldn’t. Learned my lesson,” she replied.

Motor1 contacted Rivera via TikTok direct message and left a voicemail with Mavis Tire & Brakes. We’ll be sure to update this if they respond.

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