Watch This Silver Ferrari F40 Shoot Flames on the Dyno
This F40 wears a period-correct LM kit and sports an aftermarket tune. It makes big power and lots of fire on the dyno.
Even by modern standards, the Ferrari F40 is a seriously powerful car. Rated from the factory, its twin-turbo V-8 made 471 horsepower, enough to send the 3,000-pound supercar past 200 mph—the first road car to ever do so. This silver example is even more powerful, if these dyno results are to be believed.
This 1990 F40 was equipped in-period with an LM kit, with body panels to make it appear like a real F40 LM. That means fixed headlight pods, extra NACA ducts, sliding race car-style windows, different bucket seats, a bigger wing, and a set of lovely five-spoke wheels. According to the owner, Supercar Ron on YouTube, it also has an aftermarket tune.
Curious to see if his F40 really does have a tune, Ron took the car to a dyno shop and strapped it onto the rollers for a few blasts through the rev range. In its best run, the silver supercar punched out 475 horsepower to the wheels. That's about 75 more horses than stock, when accounting for drivetrain losses. It's safe to say the engine is modified, at least in some capacity.
More impressive than the numbers are the sights and sounds. Like any F40, this example makes an excellent noise, emitting a high-pitched scream from its signature three central exhaust pipes. And off throttle, it even shoots flames. Just like any analog supercar should.
Source: Supercar Ron / YouTube
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