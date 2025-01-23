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The New Cadillac Lyriq-V Is Quicker Than a Blackwing

With 615 horsepower, the electric SUV can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. It's the quickest Caddy ever.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Front 3/4
Photo by: Cadillac
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 10:33am ET
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The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V will be the brand’s quickest vehicle ever when it hits showrooms later this year. The automaker revealed the high-performance electric SUV last October but didn't provide any concrete details like horsepower or acceleration. Today, Cadillac is finally sharing that info.

The Lyriq-V is the brand’s first all-electric V-Series model and produces 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Cadillac estimates the EV can hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds in Velocity Max mode, 0.1 seconds quicker than the CT5-V Blackwing. It has two permanent magnet electric motors, giving it all-wheel drive.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Steering Wheel-Mounted Buttons
Photos by: Cadillac
2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Taillights

Competition Mode switches up the traction management software that Cadillac “specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility,” but the company didn’t detail the specifics. The Lyriq has V-Mode, which makes the driver’s customized performance settings available through a press of the steering-wheel-mounted V button, with launch control that gives the EV its rapid acceleration.

The Lyriq-V weighs 5,980 pounds and has 15.35-inch front Brembo front brake calipers providing the stopping power. The 102.0-kilowatt-hour battery will offer up to 285 miles of range on a single charge, says Cadillac.

Unique lower front fascia and side rockers, as well as body-colored lower trim, give the Lyriq-V its aggressive look. V-Series logos litter the doors and tailgate, and there are special 22-inch wheels. It’ll come standard with a black-painted roof and be available with an exclusive new color option—Magnus Metal Frost.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Rear 3/4 Interior
Photo by: Cadillac
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Inside, the Cadillac has power-adjustable front seat bolsters, V-Series infotainment graphics, and the brand’s 33.0-inch LED display. Cadillac’s Super Cruise is also standard on the EV.

The 2026 Lyriq-V will start at $79,990 (the price includes the destination charge). Production begins early this year at the automaker’s Tennessee factory, and Cadillac will sell it in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It’ll announce other global markets later.

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Source: Cadillac

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