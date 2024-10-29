2026 Cadillac Lyriq V: This Is It

The Lyriq V Is Cadillac's First official electric performance car.

There's still not much information about the vehicle besides a few pictures and a short video clip.

Expect better brakes, a retuned suspension, and over 550 horsepower.

Cadillac is spearheading GM's efforts to electrify its lineup, and that means going beyond building regular commuter cars. The brand's 'V' performance vehicles are also getting electrified, starting with the Lyriq crossover. Yes, The Lyriq V has been officially unveiled, and while the announcement is thin on official information, there's a lot we can establish from the reveal video.

The Lyriq is the brand's first electric V model because it's Cadillac's first EV. The automaker has likewise been diversifying the sorts of cars it but's the V badge on lately. The Escalade got a V model for the first time ever a few years ago, for instance. Cadillac has also demoted the V brand to represent road-going performance cars, while the Blackwing brand now indicates the highest-echelon track machines.

Photo by: Cadillac

As such, Lyriq V isn't track-focused. In fact, we're not really sure how focused it is at all. The images and video in this post are pretty much everything Cadillac has to say about the car, at least for the time being. We can glean a few things from the video clip, though.

First, the car will feature a V-performance button. This will likely switch the car to its performance preset, which typically means sharper steering, suspension, and brake feel. Speaking of brakes, the video reveals that the car will get Brembo calipers beneath a set of new wheels. It'll likely get a revised version of GM's latest magnetic ride control too, as well as some subtle aesthetic changes.

What do you think?

What Cadillac hasn't told us is how much more power the Lyriq-V will get versus the regular dual-motor car. The AWD Lyriq already has 500 horsepower and plenty of pep. The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS is the most powerful car on the Lyriq's platform, with 557 horsepower. The Lyriq-V will likely have the same amount of power, or slightly more.

The Lyriq is the second-best-selling Cadillac behind the Escalade and one of GM's best-selling EVs. It's also the tip of the spear in terms of the brand's global EV footprint. The automaker says we can expect more information about its new performance variant in early 2025.

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