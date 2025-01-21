Ram Is Killing Its 500-Mile Electric Pickup

The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is still happening, but it won't have a 500-mile version as originally promised. There's no design defect or battery issue causing problems, at least none that we're aware of. Ram has simply decided not to build the long-range model.

A company memo leaked by "reliable sources" was reported by Mopar Insiders. According to the report, Stellantis advises suppliers to suspend all work relating to the Ram 1500 BEV XL, which would've had a massive 229.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Thusly equipped, the half-ton pickup was estimated to have a range of 500 miles between charges. There was a literal cost for such capability, however. The battery pack alone had a price tag of $26,000.

The memo doesn't mention a specific reason for canceling the long-range truck. In an email to Motor1, Stellantis pointed us to the announcement in December regarding the range-extended Ramcharger plug-in hybrid being prioritized over the Ram 1500 REV. Beyond that, there's no official word on the long-range electric truck.

What do you think?

There's certainly all kinds of uncertainty in the automotive market right now, especially when it comes to EVs. Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was pushing hard toward an electric future for all brands within the company, Ram included. Prior to his departure in December, Ram had already delayed both the 1500 REV and Ramcharger until later in 2025. Barely two weeks after his resignation, Ram announced the REV would be pushed back to 2026 and the Ramcharger hybrid would arrive first.

At this time, it appears plans for the standard-range Ram 1500 REV are unchanged. It's worth noting that the STLA Large platform on which the electric truck rides is already designed to accommodate the big battery pack. That means a long-range version could easily reappear should Ram see a demand for it in the future.

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Source: Mopar Insiders

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