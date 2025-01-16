Dead: Lexus RC and RC F

UPDATE: Lexus has confirmed the RC F Final Edition is coming to the United States, priced at $94,000, including delivery and handling fees.

It's been a decade since Lexus launched the "Radical Coupe." As one of the company's oldest models, it's no wonder the RC is facing imminent retirement. Production will end this November, but not before a Final Edition waves goodbye to the sports coupe. Announced today in Japan, the special version is available for the regular RC models as well as the high-performance RC F.

The RC300 and RC300h, with their four-cylinder engines, along with the six-cylinder RC350, share 19-inch Enkei alloys with red brake calipers. Lexus paints the Final Edition in a new Sonic Iridium color as an alternative to eight other regular hues, all of which are combined with electrically folding black side mirrors. Carbon fiber goodies and suede accents for the cabin round off the tweaks. All cars get a Black & Flare Red interior.

Photo by: Lexus

When you step up to the RC F Final Edition, you get a special engine cover badge for the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. The flagship model sits on 19-inch BBS forged wheels with red brake calipers and inherits the special paint job from the standard RC models. Being the range-topper, it has plenty of carbon fiber as standard equipment: front spoiler, rear diffuser, roof, and retractable wing.

Although Lexus Japan mentions a "highly precise tuned engine," the 2UR-GSE continues to make 475 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. It's routed to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission working together with a rear differential.

What do you think?

Prices for the entry-level RC300 start at 6,660,000 yen ($42,687 at current exchange rates) and rise to 13,600,000 yen for the RC F ($87,169). All flavors of the Final Edition are now on sale in Japan, where the more potent V-8 model will be capped at only 200 units.

Since launching the RC in late 2014, Lexus has sold approximately 79,000 examples of the regular model and about 12,000 units of the spicy RC F. A direct replacement seems unlikely, but a new coupe is planned. Expect to see an LFR (name not confirmed) later this year with a brawny V-8. The upcoming model is likely to replace the LC as well.

Lexus RC and RC F Final Edition 29 Source: Lexus

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Source: Lexus

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