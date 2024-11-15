2026 Lexus ES: This Is It
The luxury sedan receives sharper headlights and a new infotainment.
Although the ES has been around since 2018, Lexus isn’t ready to roll out a next-generation model yet. Following a facelift in 2021, another update has just been introduced in China. The revised luxury sedan debuted at the Auto Guangzhou show alongside the LX700h. The ES is a big deal locally, with more than one million units sold so far.
Although it’s just another facelift, quite a few things have changed on the outside. The corporate spindle grille has a new pattern inspired by the RX. Those matrix LED headlights sharpen up the front fascia with their dual "L"-shaped motif. At the rear, Lexus couldn’t miss the opportunity to install a light bar to keep up with design trends. That "L" graphic has also been embedded into the updated taillights.
Hopping inside, the revised ES for China gains a 14.0-inch touchscreen that has sadly swallowed the climate controls. Consequently, the center console accommodates fewer physical buttons and a revised gear lever "more in line with the usage habits of young Chinese customers." Customers can order the posh sedan with a Snowy Night White interior theme or a two-tone Tanzanite Snow Night. Round off the interior tweaks is a Silver Lance Moon Ridge trim.
It's unclear whether the ES for the United States will benefit from these tweaks. The Mercedes E-Class competitor has already entered the 2025 model year here, so this second facelift is unlikely to come before the 2026MY. Lexus’ decision to revise the current model once more indicates the car will stick around for a few more years before the eighth generation arrives. When the time comes, expect the revamped ES to borrow heavily from the latest Toyota Camry.
In the meantime, the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show starts next week, so we might see the 2026 ES at the event.
Lexus ES facelift (China)
Source: Lexus
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