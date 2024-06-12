The Mustang is headed to Le Mans in GT3 racing trim, and to help mark the occasion, Ford has new information about the street-legal version. Aside from getting our first look at the Mustang GTD's interior, we learn that multiple option packages will be available. And one of them is a performance package.

Simply called the Performance pack, the upgrades are focused on weight and aerodynamics. The front fascia gets dive planes and a large splitter, while further back, a drag reduction system is added to the massive rear wing. Underbody flaps are also part of the package, and included with all that is a Lightweight package that removes sound deadening. It's also how you get the 20-inch magnesium wheels seen on the car pictured here, wearing a new shade of paint called Chroma Flame.

Ford doesn't mention the rationale of offering a performance upgrade on the ultimate performance Mustang, nor is there a mention of cost. But Ford does say the package will be key to the GTD turning a sub-seven-minute lap at the Nurburgring.

“Many sports cars excel at one thing. But for a car to set a quick lap at the Nurburgring, it needs to be great at everything," said Mustang GTD Chief Engineer Greg Goodall. "Cornering, grip, braking, acceleration, there’s not a single area where it can’t shine."

In addition to the Performance pack and a Lightweight pack, Ford will offer the GTD in a special Carbon Series that leaves the carbon fiber body unpainted on the hood, roof, and portions of the decklid. It also adds a Magnetite finish to the wheels, whether aluminum or magnesium. It can be paired with one of six standard exterior colors, including the aforementioned Chroma Flame.

We also have our first look inside the GTD. Things look very Mustang with the 13.2-inch and 12.4-inch screens integrated as you find on Premium trims. The GTD gets standard Recaro seats, special graphics for the displays, titanium shift paddles, and two new buttons on the center console. One opens up the various Track Apps offered on GTD. The other activates the front-axle lift feature. A GTD-specific steering wheel is installed, and we already checked out the clear window in back for watching the pushrod suspension in action.

Ford is planning a two-year run for the GTD. An official production number isn't listed but estimates fall in the neighborhood of 1,400. Pricing is also an estimate at this point, but it won't be less than $325,000. Despite that, Ford received over 7,500 applications from people in the US and Canada interested in buying one. That process is now closed, but applications for buyers in Europe are about to begin.