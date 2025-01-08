Tesla Could Get $1 Billion From Its Rivals Thanks to New EU Regs
Tight emissions rules going into effect could have several automakers turning to Tesla to avoid fines.
Strict new emissions regulations in Europe are now in effect, and automakers are struggling to find a way forward. In short, each company has a specific emissions target that must be met based on the total number of vehicles sold. A portion of new car sales, estimated at around 20 percent, must be EVs. And many major brands have doubts about reaching that metric.
In Europe, automakers can pool together to balance the proverbial scales. A company easily meeting targets for emissions can offset a brand falling behind, and that's where Tesla comes in. Being an all-electric manufacturer with significant sales in the European market, Tesla has all kinds of breathing room for the new regulations. Thus far, major players such as Ford, Stellantis, Mazda, Subaru, and even Toyota have teamed up with the Texas-based EV brand.
With 2025 barely a week old, companies still have plenty of time to determine whether they'll need to pool fleets. According to Automotive News Europe, pooling together now could be a fail-safe measure for some brands in case they come up short later in the year. Others likely know they won't be hitting the necessary targets and are already mitigating the financial hit.
And there will be a hit. Each gram of emissions over the limit will result in a fine of $105, and that can add up very quickly. Depending on how far over a company goes, paying Tesla to pool fleets might be the smartest financial play. As it stands right now, analysts think the total payout to Tesla could reach $1 billion by the end of the year.
There has been pushback from several automakers over stiff EU rules, especially with a softening demand for EVs. Everything is rolling towards a 2035 rule requiring automakers to go EV-only, or use combustion engines running solely on e-fuel throughout Europe. The next few years will likely determine whether that plan is upheld or scrapped.
Source: Automotive News Europe
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