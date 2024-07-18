The Ford Mustang doesn't change for 2025, but there are some updates to the equipment and pricing. The bad news? If you want a V-8 you're going to pay more—a lot more if you want the Dark Horse. On the flip side, EcoBoost buyers have more equipment without any price changes. And while GT buyers are paying more, they're also getting a little bit more.

How much money are we talking about? The 2025 Mustang GT's base price climbs $2,600 for both standard and Premium trims, be it hardtop or convertible. The least expensive model is now $47,055 for a GT Fastback. GT Premium starts at $51,575. If you want an open-air experience with a V-8 soundtrack, you'll have to pay $57,075. Mustang only offers the convertible for EcoBoost and GT Premium models. All prices include a $1,595 destination charge, the same as last year.

Trim 2024 Mustang Price 2025 Mustang Price Difference EcoBoost $33,515 $33,515 $0 EcoBoost Convertible $41,615 $41,615 $0 Ecoboost Premium $39,040 $39,040 $0 EcoBoost Convertible Premium $44,540 $44,540 $0 GT Fastback $44,455 $47,055 +$2,600 GT Fastback Premium $48,975 $51,575 +$2,600 GT Convertible Premium $54,475 $57,075 +$2,600 Dark Horse $62,230 $64,875 +$2,645 Dark Horse Premium $66,225 $69,870 +$3,645

It's a pretty big jump, but as mentioned, Ford does offer at least a little bit more for buyers. Among other things, the 10-speed automatic is now listed as a no-cost option. That won't matter to the Save the Manuals crowd, but it was a $1,595 upgrade last year. For GT Fastback buyers, dual-zone climate control and leather/vinyl trimmed seats show up as standard. Previously, they were part of the 301A equipment package costing $2,000.

If you want other options on your Mustang GT, however, expect to pay more. Active Exhaust with the quad tips is now $1,595, a $370 increase from last year. Brembo brakes are $300 more, and the California Special package on GT Premium is up to $2,195. We see slight year-over-year increases in equipment packages, too.

At least buyers are getting a little bit more in the more expensive GT. The Dark Horse is up $2,645 for 2025, and Dark Horse Premium now starts at $69,870—an increase of $3,645. And from what we see in Ford's configurator, there's nothing different aside from the cost.

It's a different story for the 2025 Mustang EcoBoost. Prices for the turbocharged four-cylinder pony car haven't changed, and you get standard-issue dual-zone climate control. The 101A Equipment package is cheaper as a result, down to $2,095. However, Ford has apparently killed the EcoBoost High-Performance package. It's no longer listed in the company's configurator.

We reached out to Ford to confirm pricing and changes seen in the configurator. A spokesperson provided us with this statement:

“Mustang continues to offer the most variety and best bang for the horsepower buck on the market today. No one else is building a V-8 sports car with a 486-hp V8 or 500-hp V8 Dark Horse at this price point. And for the 2025 model year Mustang GT, we now include a 10-speed automatic transmission as a no-cost option (previously a $1,595 option) and dual-zone climate control is now standard across all 2025MY Mustangs.”