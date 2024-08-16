Ford is giving 2024 Mustang owners a new digital gauge cluster styled after the 1999-2001 SVT Cobra gauges.

The gauges will be sent to cars through over-the-air updates on August 17.

A limited-production color called Brittany Blue is available on Mustangs with the 60th Anniversary package.

When Ford announced the 60th Anniversary Mustang earlier this year, it was offered with three color choices. Now there's a fourth shade in the mix, and all 2024 Mustang owners will get more retro gauges.

Let's start with the digital gauges, because they're pretty cool. Ford styled the latest set after the 1999-2001 SVT Cobra, featuring a white face with bold black numbers that switch to black/white at night. The design is specific to those years—the 1996-1998 Cobra used a thinner font for the numbers, and the 2003-2004 Cobra featured red SVT lettering on the tachometer. It's the second retro gauge update offered by Ford this year, following an ode to the 1967 Mustang that was announced in April. As with that one, the SVT Cobra pack is a free over-the-air update for all 2024 Mustang owners.

Ford

Not available to everyone is a new paint option called Brittany Blue. It's a throwback to Brittany Blue offered in 1967, and it's exclusive to the 60th Anniversary model. Ford says the color will only account a "small batch" of the 1,965 anniversary Mustangs planned for production. And you'll have to jump through hoops to get it. Similar to the Mustang GTD application process, interested buyers will have to apply for a chance to get their pony car in Brittany Blue.

And we're talking serious money. Ford says this car will cost $65,245—about $1,000 more than the starting price of a Dark Horse Premium. Moreover, Brittany Blue will only be offered on hardtops with the 10-speed automatic and 401A option package.

Ford Ford

“Mustang has thrived for 60 years by taking risks and giving customers something a little bit different, a little bit more special than you’d get elsewhere,” said Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager. “By dropping a color like this, we’re giving customers a chance to stand out even among the rarefied ranks of Mustang 60th Anniversary owners.”

Should you be tempted to part with 65 grand, Ford will accept Brittany Blue Mustang applications on its website from August 16-19.