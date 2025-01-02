Ford Ends 2024 With a Big Recall for Diesel Trucks

Ford is no longer the most-recalled brand in America, but it didn't end 2024 quietly. On December 20, the automaker recalled 295,449 trucks equipped with the 6.7-liter diesel engine. A problem with fuel pumps in these vehicles could lead to reduced power or a stalled engine. And the fix is, in a word, curious.

The problem applies primarily to Super Duty trucks from 2020 through 2022, affecting 286,138 F-250s and F-350s as well as the larger F-450, F-550, and F-600 pickups. A handful of F-650 and F-750 commercial vehicles from are included as well. The fuel pumps in these trucks may not take well to aged biodiesel fuel; deposits could form on internal components, causing the pump to either perform poorly or fail outright.

A chronology report listed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) points to issues originating during the COVID pandemic. Vehicles were parked for long periods of time, apparently leading to the formation of deposits with older fuel sitting in the tanks. Ford doesn't specify what "older" fuel is, but the company did replace the fuel pump in question with a new variant in August 2021. According to documents, the replacement pump "implemented a design robustness action that increased the pump's roller shoe and tappet body clearances for improved fuel flow to increase cooling in the tappet area."

Bosch supplied the fuel pump to numerous automakers. The chronology report mentions it being the reason for fuel-related recalls from other brands as early as 2021, but Ford monitored the situation for several years before ultimately issuing this recall. In that time, the automaker notes 2,070 warranty reports, 498 field reports, and 58 customer service reports potentially related to the fuel pump problem. Ford is unaware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this issue.

What do you think?

As for the curious fix, Ford will not replace fuel pumps on affected vehicles. Instead, a software update will "increase pump cooling and prevent formation of aged biodiesel deposits." Dealer notification of the recall is already underway. Individual owner notification will begin on January 13.

Ford ended 2024 with 67 recalls affecting 4,777,161 vehicles. That's 13 more recalls compared to last year, but affected vehicles were down 1.6 million. Tesla led all automakers with the most recalled vehicles at 5,135,991, while Stellantis had the most recalls at 72.

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