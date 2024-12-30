Gordon Murray Is Making a 'Tougher' T.33S Supercar

Gordon Murray Automotive is growing its supercar portfolio by one. Following the T.33 and the T.50—both with V-12 engines and manual transmissions, as the good Lord intended—an even more hardcore version of the T.33 is reportedly on the way.

In an interview with Autocar, Gordon Murray revealed that a "tougher and more focused" version of the T.33 will debut next summer. The new iteration will be called the T.33S, and it will have improved suspension components and better aerodynamics for increased downforce. The current car makes 330 pounds of downforce at 150 miles per hour.

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

The GMA T.33S will be built around the same carbon-aluminum monocoque chassis as the standard T.33, which already tips the scales at a scant 2,403 pounds. The T.33S could be even lighter. This version of the supercar will also use the same 3.9-liter V-12 engine, but Murray promises that it will be quicker and that the rev limiter could increase past 11,100 rpm.

But unlike the T.50S Niki Lauda—which has an aggressive aero package designed for the track—the T.33S won't necessarily be a track car. "It's a road car but it's more track-oriented," the CEO confirmed.

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

What do you think?

Of course, this supercar will be extremely limited and extremely pricey. GMA only plans to build 100 examples of the current T.33, which goes for $1.8 million in coupe form or $2.4 million as a convertible. The T.33S will be even more exclusive—think somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 examples—and we expect the price tag to extend well beyond the $3 million mark.

Gordon Murray has confirmed that the new T.33S debuts next summer. And given the brand's history of debuting cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, well, we wouldn't be shocked to see it running up the hill come July.

42 Source: Gordon Murray Automotive

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