Liberty Walk's Lamborghini Miura Actually Looks Sick

We were a little worried when Liberty Walk announced that a new Lamborghini Miura project was in the works. The Japanese tuner isn't exactly known for its subtly, and the Miura is one of the prettiest supercars of all time. Damn were we wrong; Liberty Walk's new Lamborghini Miura looks sick.

Unveiled ahead of next month's Tokyo Auto Salon, the new Miura—officially dubbed the LB-Silhouette Works GT Lamborghini Miura—has an impressive array of wings, spoilers, and louvers that help set it apart. The photos you see here are just renderings, but the final build will make its in-person debut in Tokyo in just a few weeks.

Photo by: Liberty Walk

In typical LB fashion, this Mirua looks dramatic. It's low and wide, nearly scraping the floor with its aggressive new widebody kit and fender flares. Aftermarket wheels dot each corner, a custom black-and-white livery littered with Liberty Walk logos adorns the body, and a massive rear wing juts out of the back.

What do you think?

Otherwise, the details are slim. LB hasn't mentioned any specific upgrades to the Miura's stock 4.0-liter V-12, but we don't expect significant changes to the engine, considering most LB projects focus exclusively on the exterior. From the factory, the Miura made just 385 horsepower.

Photos by: Liberty Walk

Miura owners crazy enough to take the plunge will be able to order this body kit directly from Liberty Walk when it goes on sale next year, though there's no word on pricing. The Liberty Walk Miura makes its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon when doors open to the show beginning on January 10, 2025—and the company even says it will have a special second vehicle on the stand alongside the Lambo.

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