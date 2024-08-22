The Rudi Klein Collection contains numerous one-off cars, including a pre-war Mercedes-Benz 500 K Coupe. Now, it's for sale.

Klein started a scrapyard business in the late 1960s focusing on European cars.

He also purchased several cars for his personal collection, all of which have gone largely unseen for decades.

We've seen more than a few battered classics cross the auction block, but we aren't sure there's been anything like this. Coming in October, RM Sotheby's will auction the Rudi Klein Collection, one of the most spectacular "junkyards" on the planet.

The collection hasn't really been a secret, but few people have ever stepped foot inside this Los Angeles location. Yes, it's technically a junkyard—Rudi Klein immigrated to the US in the 1950s and eventually started a scrapyard for European cars. Long story short, he did well and things escalated to the point where he ended up with a literal pile of neat parts cars, plus enough cash to purchase some nice ones. He passed away in 2001, and since then, his family has maintained the location as it sat. By that, we mean they kept people away as all the cars sat patiently, awaiting either restoration or destruction.

Robin Adams-Courtesy Of RM Sotheby's

Amid the literal stacks of Porsche 356s, multiple Lamborghini Miuras, and rows of car parts are some rare Mercedes 300 SLs and several one-offs, including an amazing pre-war Mercedes-Benz. RM Sotheby's hasn't announced full details yet, but the teasers thus far are nothing short of astounding. Here's a preview.

1935 Mercedes-Benz 500 K 'Caracciola' Special Coupe by Sindelfingen

We suspect this will be the headlining act of the auction. It's a one-off that RM Sotheby's describes as "one of the most famous pre-war Mercedes-Benz cars."

1955 Mercedes-Brez 300 SL 'Alloy' Gullwing

This is presented as one of 29 alloy Gullwings made, and the only one painted black.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

This early roadster had a red exterior with a cream interior from the factory, and it rode on Rudge-wheels.

1939 Horch 855 Special Roadster

According to RM Sotheby's, this is the only 855 left in existence. Its history includes time spent in museums and a bit of Hollywood glamor as a show car for photos through the 1950s.

1967 Iso Grifo A3/L Spider Prototype by Bertone

This is yet another one-off in the collection, being the only Grifo convertible made.

1961 Porsche 356 B 1600 'Twin-Grille' Roadster by d'leteren

Of the many Porsche 356s we see in photos from the collection, this one is believed to only have 600 miles on the odometer.

Kegun Morkin / RM Sotheby's Kegun Morkin / RM Sotheby's

"Discovering a hidden Mercedes 500K or an Alloy Gullwing is the kind of story that resonates with everyone, not just automotive enthusiasts," said Cary Ahl, car specialist at RM Sotheby's. "What Klein amassed here is one-of-a-kind, and we know that many of these cars will live on for generations, powering new projects, or preserved in their original state. It’s a really exciting opportunity for collectors, and the sky's the limit with this collection.”