Lamborghini Is Delaying Its First EV Like Everyone Else
The production-ready Lanzador will arrive in 2029 instead of 2028.
Several automakers within the last year have altered their electrification plans. Slowing growth is forcing companies like Volvo, Bentley, Ford, and others to reconsider their strategies and rejigger their launch schedules, including Lamborghini. The Italian company now plans to delay the launch of its first EV by a year, according to the CEO.
Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann told reporters this week that the EV will arrive in 2029 instead of 2028, according to Reuters. Winkelmann said he did not believe 2029 was too late to launch an EV, adding that the company does not think the segment will be ready for EVs by 2026.
The automaker is also waiting for potential changes to the European Union’s combustion engine ban set for 2035, when a review takes place in 2026. Lamborghini has also expressed interest in the potential for synthetic fuels to keep internal combustion engines in new vehicles.
"We think this is the right way to face the future," Winkelmann said. "There are discussions around synthetic fuels and this is an opportunity for our kind of cars".
The automaker’s first EVs won’t be a supercar. Instead, it’ll be a four-seat grand tourer previewed by the Lanzador concept in 2023. Winkelmann said earlier this year that electric supercars weren’t selling well, and might never truly entice consumers.
Source: Reuters
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