PlayStation Launches a Free-to-Play Version of Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo is going free-to-play later this week. Polyphony Digital, the creator of the long-running video game franchise, is launching a new iteration of “The Real Driving Simulator” called My First Grand Turismo, designed for all types of players “with no limits on age or driving skill.”

The developer streamlined the game to make it more beginner-friendly, designing it “to be both approachable and immersive.” The company wanted to give everyone the opportunity to master the game’s driving mechanics in various challenges, progressing through the cars and tracks as players master essential racing techniques.

Photos by: Polyphony Digital

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Players can occupy their time with the free-to-play game in three Race Events, three Time Trials, and three Music Rally stages. The game also includes a “full suite of License Tests.” Players will have 18 vehicles to drive across at least three tracks: Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit. Cars include a Mazda RX-7, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo V, BMW M3, and more.

The game launches December 6, 12 a.m. local time, on the PlayStation 4 and 5, with PS5 owners having access to full VR2 support. Polyphony Digital announced the new game as part of PlayStation’s 30th anniversary celebration, which launched on December 3, 1994. The first Gran Turismo game launched on the console in 1997.

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Source: PlayStation

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