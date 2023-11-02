Gran Turismo 7 receives a significant update that is now available for downloads. In fact, this is one of the largest updates the game has been given so far and it features an array of exciting new cars, a long-awaited snow track, and numerous gameplay enhancements that are sure to bring even more excitement to your in-game car life.

The so-called Spec II update not only introduces seven additional cars but also adds a refreshing touch to the opening cinematic that greets players as they embark on their racing adventures. The expanded car lineup caters to a wide spectrum of automotive enthusiasts, from classic American Muscle cars to the Tesla Model 3 in the pre-facelift variant. The new cars can be conveniently acquired from the Brand Centra or the Legend Cars pavilions within the game.

Gallery: Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.40

15 Photos

Here is the full list of new cars:

- 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi

- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

- 2010 Lexus LFA

- 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

- 1995 Nissan GT-R Nismo 400R

- 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992)

- 2023 Tesla Model 3 Performance

One of the most exciting features of the Spec II update is the introduction of a snow track, a long-awaited addition to the game. Lake Louise, nestled at the base of the World Heritage Canadian Rockies, is a unique track set within a fantasy ski resort. The track offers three distinct layouts: Long Track, featuring a mix of low and high-speed corners; Short Track, with a focus on twisty, compact layouts; and Tri-Oval, a high-speed, three-corner circuit.

Spec II – also known as Update 1.40 – also introduces three new menus in the Extra Menus section of the Café, aimed at car collectors of different levels. In addition, for those who enjoy racing on international circuits, the World Circuits pavilion has received a substantial upgrade. Five Standard level and two Expert level races have been added, enhancing the challenge and variety of gameplay. The Arcade Race mode has evolved into the Quick Race, making it even more user-friendly. On the PS5 version, players can now race against Gran Turismo Sophy, a prototype racing AI agent. Also on PS5, there’s a new local multiplayer mode that now accommodates up to four players.

The Spec II update comes on the heels of the game's September update, which introduced two exciting additions. The first was an old-school JDM Honda Civic, recognized for its wide body kit from the Japanese tuning firm Pandem. The second addition was a diesel-powered Mazda race car, the Mazda3 Bio Concept, equipped with a 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D engine that runs on Susteo, a 100 percent biodiesel fuel derived from used cooking oil.