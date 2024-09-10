Lucid teased its third model, a midsize crossover.

It'll have a starting price under $50,000.

Production begins sometime in 2026.

Lucid is readying a third model, and the company offered up its first look at a new midsize platform in a shockingly revealing teaser photo. It'll be another SUV, but this one will slot below the Air and Gravity already in Lucid's lineup and further pull the brand toward mainstream consumers with a targeted starting price of under $50,000.

The new crossover looks sportier than the Gravity, featuring a rakish greenhouse that's pinched toward the rear fender arches. Up front, a scalloped hood visually corrals the LUCID script on the hood's leading edge, departing from the styling ethos of the Air and Gravity, and we expect the rest of its design will fall in line with other crossovers.

Lucid says the new model will enter production sometime in 2026. The automaker hopes to exercise its advantages with efficiency and cost to offer an electric SUV with the same range as its competitors, all while using a smaller battery.

The automaker added the Gravity to its lineup last November, revealing a large luxury SUV with a sub-$80,000 starting price and up to 440 miles of range on a single charge in the priciest versions. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, and it's supposed to begin production late this year.