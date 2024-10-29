Lucid's First SUV Is Cheaper Than We Expected
Under $80,000 could be a good deal on what's bound to be the most efficient electric SUV on the market.
- The Lucid Gravity is the brand's first SUV and goes on sale sometime in 2026.
- The base Touring model starts at $79,900, and the Grand Touring costs $94,900.
- The top-trim Lucid Gravity Grand Touring has 800 horsepower and 440 miles of range.
We already know a bit about Lucid's first SUV, the Gravity. It has lots of room inside, over 800 horsepower, and a driving range of around 440 miles. It's shaping up to be an impressive seven-seater, and now we know how much it will cost.
The lowest starting trim, the Touring, will start at $79,900 (not including destination). Range and power figures for that vehicle have not been specified, though, and it won't be available initially. The higher-trim Grand Touring will be available first, starting at $94,900. That's the aforementioned version with a confirmed 800 horsepower and 440 miles of range.
Gallery: 2025 Lucid Gravity SUV
Reservations for the Lucid Gravity will open on November 7th at 9:00 am PST, and it will begin production in just a few weeks.
Full specs of the Gravity have yet to be released, and we don't know the extent of the trims yet, either. The Lucid Air, currently the company's only model, is offered in four trims as opposed to the Gravity's two. The Air's base-model Pure trim and range-topping Sapphire model may also eventually join the lineup.
After the launch of the Gravity and its various trims, Lucid says it plans to sell a cheaper, mass-market, mid-size crossover. It's expected to cost under $50,000, with production starting sometime in 2026.
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