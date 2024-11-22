It's Happening: Chrysler Confirms a Pacifica EV

Right now, Chrysler's only offering to the motoring world is the Pacifica minivan. Technically, the Voyager was resurrected for 2025, but that's really just a Pacifica with fewer options and a lower price tag. Now, we learn another Pacifica variant is coming, this time as a full-on EV.

That's what Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell told Green Car Reports at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show. Design details or a specific debut timeframe weren't mentioned. Chrysler did not immediately respond to comment when reached by Motor1 for confirmation and additional information.

In the report, Feuell alludes to the Halcyon concept as influencing the Pacifica EV. Debuting in February 2024, the Halcyon is actually a sleek, sizable sedan riding on the STLA Large platform. It followed the Chrysler Airflow concept, a sharp electric crossover from 2022 that had a production-ready vibe. The automaker's decision to essentially abandon plans for producion in 2023 came as a surprise, but Feuell reportedly wanted something more modern to take the company into the future.

Chrysler Halcyon Concept Chrysler Airflow Concept

This whole situation is not without some irony. The Airflow concept utilized the same platform as the Pacifica, which will eventually have an electric version with Halcyon-influenced styling. Meanwhile, Chrysler is supposed to debut its first EV next year— a crossover likely using the STLA Large platform with Airflow influence. Interesting.

What do you think?

We have many questions at this point, including whether Chrysler is still on schedule for its first EV in 2025. Delays have affected other electric ambitions from brands within Stellantis, and we've heard precious little from Chrysler since the Halcyon's debut in February. The current Pacifica should get a significant update for 2026, which likely places a Pacifica EV debuting in late 2026 or 2027.

Of course, this all depends on Stellantis not killing Chrysler before then. The conglomerate's serious financial crisis prompted warnings from CEO Carlos Tavares that underperforming brands could be cut in as little as two or three years.

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