Positioned below the Pacifica, the "new" Voyager starts at $39,995 before destination charges.

It's only offered with a gas engine and front-wheel drive.

There's more standard equipment than before.

The Chrysler Pacifica came out for the 2017MY before the cheapest versions were separated and rebadged as the Voyager for 2020. Just two years later, the Voyager became a fleet-only vehicle in the United States. For 2025 though, individuals can now buy the Voyager again. It's only offered in the LX trim and slots below the Pacifica.

It gets more standard equipment, varying from three-zone automatic climate control to second-row sunshades. The minivan now has a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital driver's display, along with adaptive cruise control and Rear Park Assist. To sweeten the pot, Chrysler throws in blind-spot monitoring and an eight-way memory function for the driver's seat.

Chrysler

The list goes on with electrically operated sliding doors and tailgate, along with heated front seats and steering wheel. The signature Stow 'n Go functionality is included for the second and third rows of seats to expand cargo capacity when you want to carry stuff rather than people. Speaking of which, there are more than 32 cubic feet of cargo volume.

It doesn't look as nice as the Pacifica but that's to be expected since it's the entry-level model. However, we reckon those halogen bulbs should be dead by now. As you can tell, the Voyager still doesn't get the Pacifica's facelift, which was launched for the 2021MY.

The Voyager is offered with seven seats and as many airbags. It rides on 17-inch alloys and benefits from an acoustic windshield as well as automatic headlights and wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Exterior colors are limited to Red Hot, Diamond Black, and Bright White.

Chrysler Chrysler

While the Pacifica can be had with a choice between front- and all-wheel drive, the Voyager is strictly a front-wheel-drive affair. You're also missing out on the plug-in hybrid powertrain since Chrysler only sells the basic minivan with the tried-and-tested Pentastar V-6. This naturally aspirated 3.6-liter engine makes 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque channeled through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2025 Voyager kicks off at $39,995 before destination charges. The Pacifica's lineup has been restructured and now comprises the Select, Limited, and Pinnacle trim levels. Only the Select and Pinnacle can be had as a plug-in hybrid.

Having discontinued the 300C sedan, the Pacifica/Voyager is the only car that Chrysler sells but an EV is coming next year. As a matter of fact, the troubled American brand still wants to go purely electric by 2028. Good luck with that.

7 Photos Chrysler