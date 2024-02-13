The Chrysler Airflow is dead, and the Halcyon is here. Whereas the Airflow had a feeling that it could be a production vehicle, the Halcyon is decidedly an all-electric concept. Chrysler offers no mention of powertrains, performance, or range estimates, but it is based on a real platform. And it's packed to the gills with systems designed to help drivers make a "connection with the vehicle."

The Chrysler Halcyon is very low, with the nose just four inches off the ground. Front and rear doors open a full 90 degrees, revealing a spacious interior devoid of a B-pillar. To make entry easier, roof panels open gullwing style, forming something more akin to a 1980s T-top than a futuristic concept. At the rear is a modest trunk, hidden beneath the flat rear glass and smooth shape of the car's haunches. To our eyes, it's a very clean shape that's attractive, if a bit anonymous.

Underneath the skin is the Stellantis STLA Large platform. That's the same setup the forthcoming Dodge Charger Daytona EV will use, and there are other connections worth mentioning. Chrysler states the Halcyon uses an 800-volt architecture, something expected on the high-performance Charger Daytona Banshee. The body incorporates plenty of aero trickery, including a big passthrough at the front where air is directed through the grille and over the hood. That's another Charger Daytona feature, interesting considering the Dodge is slated for a debut on March 5. Perhaps the Halcyon isn't as conceptual as we thought.

Looking at Chrysler's list of tech systems will convince you otherwise. Chrysler says the Halcyon has Level 4 self-driving capability, punctuated by a steering wheel and pedal arrangement that can fully retract, letting the driver simply be a passenger for the journey. To that end, there's a neat stargazing mode that changes the opacity of the glass and reclines the seat so you can, well, stargaze. There's a big pillar-to-pillar transparent screen at the front, and an augmented, full-screen heads-up display can dispense information to folks inside, whether they're driving or not. Powering everything is a lithium-sulfur battery of unknown output.

Here's where it gets a little weird (and even a bit creepy). Chrysler talks about the Halcyon making extensive use of AI for a customizable driver experience, one where the car greets you with a special light and sound display as you approach. It preps itself for the drive, taking into account everything from weather conditions to your daily calendar (which is connected to the car). Chrysler's vision for the Halcyon is one where the car and the driver have a legitimate, personal connection.

It doesn't stop with a greeting. Biometric scanners recognize you, and once inside, the car plays calming sounds and sets everything up just as you like it. The stress-reducing audio is visualized on the car's display screens, creating an audio-visual experience that reminds us of Disney's Fantasia. And when you get to wherever it is you're going, the car gives you all kinds of special send-offs with more sounds and lights. Chrysler calls it "Harmony in Motion."

There's no indication from Chrysler that the Halcyon will enter production in any form seen here. But it's another step towards the company launching its first EV in 2025 and becoming an all-electric brand by 2028.

“The Chrysler Halcyon Concept creates a level of serenity that fully represents the Halcyon name," said Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell. "The Halcyon showcases innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that embrace technology and offer value to customers while delivering ‘Harmony in Motion.'"