McLaren Bets Big On America As Its Top Supercar Market

THE BREAKDOWN The United States now accounts for more than half of McLaren's global supercar sales.

McLaren will expand its US dealer network up to 40%, adding roughly five to ten dealers.

McLaren will open corporate experience centers in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

McLaren is leaning hard into America, and the numbers explain why. The United States has grown into the brand's biggest single market, now accounting for more than half of its global supercar sales, so the company is treating the US less as one region and more as the core of its recovery story.

CEO Nick Collins has laid out plans to grow McLaren's US dealer network by roughly up to 40 percent and add corporate-run experience centers in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

McLaren Philadelphia dealership 2020 Photo by: McLaren

McLaren's Bigger US Footprint

McLaren has just under 30 franchised dealers across the United States, a relatively small footprint compared to German and Italian rivals, which is why the plan to add about five to ten more retailers inside roughly two years is such a big swing. Collins is betting that denser coverage will turn America's existing demand into a more stable, margin-rich business.

The focus on the United States sits inside a broader turnaround that includes fresh products and tighter control over volumes. Recent reporting on the brand's comeback has highlighted limited-run cars such as the $1.5-million manual supercar, capped at around 500 units, as halo products meant to heat up demand while keeping the core range constrained and healthier on pricing.

That strategy runs alongside the run-out of the Super Series line, capped by the 788 HS, signaling a clean transition into McLaren's next wave of cars aimed at markets where it already has traction. You can see similar "go where the money is" thinking in how other premium makers chase US growth, from Porsche's heavy investment in America to recent Mercedes-Benz US sales milestones.

McLaren Newport Beach grand opening 2023 Photo by: McLaren

Sun Belt Dealers, Experience Centers, And MSO

McLaren's expansion map leans toward the Sun Belt. Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Nevada are all cited as priority regions for new dealers, which tracks with where high-net-worth buyers and car culture are both booming. If you live in those states, odds of having a showroom within a reasonable drive are about to improve, which matters for test drives, servicing, and day-to-day ownership.

McLaren is building corporate-run experience centers in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, separate from standard dealerships. These high-end urban lounges focus on brand heritage, racing connections, and customer events rather than direct sales, serving as permanent hospitality spaces to engage future buyers early.

What do you think?

Inside those spaces and the expanded dealer network, McLaren wants to put McLaren Special Operations, its in-house bespoke arm, front and center. If you are speccing a new car, that likely means deeper menus of paint, trim, and one-off touches, backed by a design team.

Motor1's Take: McLaren's push is a bet that richer experiences and closer dealers will turn interest into steadier, margin-friendly sales. It matters most to buyers and owners, because easier access and deeper MSO options make ownership simpler and the brand feel more present. Execution will decide if this is a growth step or an expensive distraction.

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